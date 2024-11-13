‘You Just Incriminated Yourself’: Pastor Jamal Bryant Moves to Unleash Ray J’s ‘Dirty and Illegal’ Interview After Singer’s Threats to ‘Snatch’ Him Off the Pulpit

In the latest season of his popular podcast, “Let’s Be Clear,” Pastor Jamal Bryant has brought listeners into candid conversations with an impressive lineup of influential figures from politics to pop culture.

Known for his bold and straightforward approach, Bryant recently sat down in his show’s second season with some heavy hitters, including former BET host Jeff Johnson, hip-hop mogul Master P, and political icon Stacey Abrams. But his upcoming conversation with singer-turned-entrepreneur Ray J might have stirred up more than he anticipated and might not see the light of day.

The “One Wish” singer seems upset about some of the things discussed during their recording and posted a heated message on social media directed at Bryant and his team.

Pastor Jamal Bryant Makes Unexpected Decision After Ray J Threatens to ‘Snatch’ Him Off the Pulpit If He Releases ‘Dirty and Illegal’ Podcast Interview (Photo: @jamalhbryant / Instagram)

Claiming that he was treated unfairly and even describing his experience as “dirty” and “illegal,” Ray J said in an Instagram video, warning the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church pastor against airing footage from their interview.

“I got nothing but love for Pastor Bryant,” Ray J said. “Shout out to Jamal Bryant, shout out to [publicist] Vaughn Alvarez. But if y’all play that interview, somebody getting snatched off the pulpit.”

He continued, “Don’t play the interview; it’s not clear, was out of bounds. Me and Pastor Bryant need to talk because the way I was treated was dirty and illegal, and I don’t like it.”

Brandy’s brother went on to explain his frustrations, suggesting that he felt unsafe and unfairly treated during the conversation. The outspoken star made it clear that if his demands weren’t met, there would be “a problem,” emphasizing his desire for respect and fair treatment.

“I don’t care if you from the church or not. Be respectful and do people right. Don’t call people out their name, and don’t make people feel like they’re not safe in the place where they thought they were safe,” he added, underscoring his disappointment in the experience.

Ray J has threatened Pastor Jamal Bryant over the release of an interview he doesn't want made public. He warned that if the interview is aired, he will show up on stage at Bryant's church. pic.twitter.com/ux2BRYQQo2 — What's Da Bizness (@whatsdabizness) November 12, 2024

Ray J, who was raised in the church with his family, concluded his message with a direct warning: “I’m telling you right now, we need to work it out because if we don’t, that’s gonna be a problem.”

Shortly after the stern warning, another video featuring the “Wait a Minute” singer circulated, where he claimed, “N-ggas just tried to shoot me, and tried to kill me, n-gga, and you want me to apologize, n-gga? F-ck you.”

It’s unclear if both videos are related, but fans of Bryant’s podcast and Ray J alike have mixed emotions about the bold threat.

“@brandy come get your little brother,” one follower quipped in the The Shade Room’s comment section.

“Well you just incriminated yourself! Press charges Jamal!” one person wrote, as another thought this was all a part of a master plan to get more views, “Great advertisement for the interview. Ray J marketing gimmick.”

The “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star is known for grabbing the media attention with his viral antics, whether it’s publicity from his sex tape with Kim Kardashian, promoting a product from his brand, or more recently having a public square off with Diddy’s sons. Ray J knows how to go viral, but this is not what fans were expecting.

“That’s not how it works,” another fan wrote. “You don’t control whether an interview gets posted or no, you did the interview! Now he’s over here physically threatening someone?”

One of Pastor Bryant’s followers declared, “We would jump him lol in the name of the lord.”

Celebrity life coach and “Houseparty” star AJ Johnson also hopped in the comment section and said, “Awwww @rayj call me. I’m stuck at how do you DO an interview you don’t want seen to where you threaten??? You’re better than this.”

Many on the X platform were shocked that the former “Moesha” star would publicly come for the good pastor.

“Ray J is literally just a spoiled brat turned adult, he’s an insufferable man who refuses to grow up,” one tweet read.

Another used a meme of Bryant’s ex-wife, Giselle Bryant from “The Real Housewives of Potomac, adding, “Ray J threatened to snatch Jamal Bryant out of a pulpit if he airs their podcast… I know Pastor Holy Whore better not let Brandy’s brother punk him #RHOP.”

Ray J threatened to snatch Jamal Bryant out of a pulpit if he airs their podcast…



I know Pastor Holy Whore better not let Brandy’s brother punk him #RHOP pic.twitter.com/WuCeYzQY6l — Bravo Obsessed Bestie💎🍑🌸❄️🍎 (@SomeonesWife86) November 13, 2024

Many eagerly awaited to see whether Bryant and his team will respond or clarify the situation. And hours after the post went viral, the Morehouse graduate posted a response on his Instagram profile.

“I was so grateful to recently interview one of the few mavericks of this generation, @rayj who has been more than impactful in many different fields. It was both surprising and disheartening to wake up to unfounded threats and baseless accusations directed at me,” Pastor Bryant wrote in a caption, adding, “As part of our commitment to honest dialogue, we ensured that specific comments with potential legal ramifications were edited out of the interview to safeguard the best interest of a brother beloved.”

Bryant continued explaining that his podcast’s mission, “is to foster authentic and constructive conversations with thought leaders, and this episode was no exception.”

“We are a live to tape production that ordinarily makes no edits, however, in the spirit of brotherhood it was nixed with the agreement that no other adjustments would be made as The Jamal Bryant Podcast: Let’s Be Clear, endeavors to be earnest and transparent on every episode,” he added.

The Atlanta preacher went on to say that he and Ray J’s “private agreements have now been brought into the public eye,” but refuses to be “embroiled in a battle that demeans our community and all that I stand for.”

He concluded his message by expressing unconditional love for the former “Moesha” star as he offered “Grace and peace.”

Many of Bryant’s 748,000 followers chimed in, praising his approach to the situation. Though he didn’t back down to the self-proclaimed Blood, he did make an effort to de-escalate the tense exchange.

“He’s got too much soprano in his voice to be making threats,” one follower commented about Ray J, while another wrote, “Well said, Pastor! We have your back!”

One fan added, “You too nice, Pastor! Shoulda knocked his head between the washer and dryer.”

“We’re going to STEP for our pastor! Just like the Beyhive steps for Beyoncé… the saints are stepping for Pastor,” a New Birth member shared.

“So, are you releasing the podcast?” several followers asked, to which Bryant revealed the episode will be released on Thursday, Nov. 14 at noon.

One thing is clear: Bryant’s congregation stands firmly by him and is ready to defend him, even if that means challenging a celebrity like Ray J.