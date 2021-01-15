‘She Love Toxic Energy’: Princess Love Says ‘It’s Her Karma’ That Ray J Pushed Her Into the Pool In Reunion Special

Princess Love left fans scratching their heads on Jan. 11 after the reality star took accountability for estranged husband Ray J Norwood pushing her in the pool years ago following a heated argument. The former couple revisited the dramatic moment on the recent episode of “Love & Hip Hop Secrets Unlocked,” a reunion special where the entire cast reacts to the franchise’s scenes and unaired clips.

Love said when viewing the recording about the altercation, “That was my karma though because I was upset because I feel like he set me up, and I tried to push him in so, that was my karma.” When asked to elaborate, the mother of two disclosed she felt the “One Wish” singer was “being so nice in the beginning” before showing his true colors.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 15: Ray J (L) and Princess Love attend the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV)

The incident, which initially aired in 2017, occurred after Ray J told Love to cut ties with his ex-assistant. The discussion ultimately devolved into an argument leading to their breakup.

Many fans felt torn regarding Love’s statements. Some couldn’t wrap their minds around her explanation, while others suggested the push was a defense reaction.

“I know this lady ain’t blame herself for One Wish pushing HER in the pool.”

“Your karma? 😳 Princess baby are you ok in the mind 😩😳.”

“She love toxic energy. Let her be miserable in peace.”

“I don’t really care for ray j , but princess threw a drink in his face(which burns) and tried to push him in the pool first; I don’t feel bad for her at all lmao😂😭😩.

“I guess y’all forgot that she threw a drink in his face, then threw the glass at him and then push him FIRST before he pushed her back, it’s unfortunate the pool was right there.”

As many people expressed their opinions, others claimed Love lacks self-worth, which keeps her in what they deemed a toxic relationship. One wrote, “Never love a man before you love you!!”

Another claimed to notice the sole reason why the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star stayed with her husband for “so long.”

“I see how she stayed so long … when u not aware of your worth ..🤦🏽‍♀️ he let her take up for him too🤦🏽‍♀️.”

An Instagram user commented how the infamous dust-up in Las Vegas wasn’t a shock, given an inside look into the estranged couple’s relationship. “Yeah, nah… don’t push your lady in a pool. But hey, if you wanna make excuses for it, it is what it is. Being left in LV shouldn’t have been a surprise.”

In November 2019, Love accused Ray J of leaving her and their then-1-year-old daughter, Melody Love, in Las Vegas without a form of transportation following the Soul Train Music Awards. Ray J combatted those claims days later with a now-deleted Instagram video and blasted his wife for taking their marital struggles to social media.

“Let me explain something to y’all because I don’t think y’all understand who I really am,” he began. “I am my family. I love my family. I’ve dedicated my life to my family. To insinuate that I would do anything to harm my daughter is just sad, man. I’m at the Sky Loft, if you can see. And I just don’t understand how somebody could get stranded if we never left. We been right here. You stay right there.”