‘Princess Was Champ’s Lady’: Floyd Mayweather Says Ray J Lied to Shannon Sharpe About How He Got with Princess Love

Fans are calling Ray J “messy” after boxing champ Floyd Mayweather confirmed that he “dirty macked” his way into his soon-to-be ex-wife Princess Love’s heart.

The Money Team head honcho jumped into the comment section of one of his friends who blasted the “One Wish” singer for lying about how he and his children’s mother got together.

Raqi Thunda, who previously called out Joe Budden online, spared no punches when she took to Instagram to set the record straight about the love triangle, telling Ray J to “keep it 100 if you’re gonna speak on it.”

Floyd Mayweather (L) denies Ray J’s (R) claims about his relationship with Princess Love (c). (Photos: @floydmayweather/Instagram; @princesslove/Instagram; @clubshayshay/Instagram)

Things have spiraled since Ray J appeared as a guest on Shannon Sharpe’s ‘Club Shay Shay” podcast.

On the episode, the “I Hit It First” singer talked about everything from his adult video with Kim Kardashian and helping that family claim two billionaires from the notoriety of the film(s) to his business ventures to him being a member of the Bloods gang. But when discussing the details and circumstances around how he and Princess got together — he said she didn’t really see it as him stealing Mayweather’s girl.

“I know that the situation was weird once we started to like each other,” Ray explained. It was weird because I really liked her and she was kind of like in a situation with PB.” “PB,” which means “Pretty Boy” was one of Floyd’s nicknames for his untouched face.

Ray J is currently going through a divorce with his wife of eight years, who previously dated Mayweather in 2013. He explained that Floyd liked Princess but they weren’t “super locked in” like he wanted to be with her. He also suggested they have a history of being with the same woman or trading woman they have been with.

“Because I loved her,” said Ray. “He didn’t love her.”

Nearly a year after Princess and Floyd’s romance fizzled out, she began appearing on “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” as Ray J’s woman. Many recall the infamous scene from season 3 in 2014, where Ray seemingly pushed Love into the pool after an argument over dinner. Despite the public humiliation at the time, the two got married two years later.

But not everyone agrees with his story. Raqi took to Instagram to share a clip from Ray’s interview and the affiliate of the Money Team was quick to call foul on his play in her caption.

First she disputed his allegation that he helped facilitate Mayweather hooking up with two of the contestants from his “For the Love of Ray Jay,” which aired for two seasons from 2009-2010 on VH1.

“@RayJ U know Cocktail + Mz Berry chose @FloydMayweather not the other way around. He didn’t need ur help with that,” she wrote, before addressing the core of his life.

Raqi claims she can confirm what happened because she “was around” back then. She also implied that Mayweather upgraded Princess’ life similar to the way some felt about her allegedly accepting a $12K shopping spree at Neiman Marcus from the champion boxer.

“On the other hand Princess was Champ’s Lady! That man elevated her life from the Spearmint to a 3 Bdrm 2 bth condo + an S550 and a whole new lavish lifestyle and then some,” Raqi continued.

Floyd Mayweather Spends $12,000 On Shopping Spree For Raqi Thunda | Gossip Grind: http://t.co/3BrVEEyQmW pic.twitter.com/GSiZNW7UoS — Tre Cooks (@Tank617) September 27, 2014

“If ur gonna tell it tell the truth of how you dirty macked ur way out of a good friendship with Champ and into the relationship you snuck around to get into,” she continued. “It’s been years it’s ok to be real about if you’re gonna talk about it on @ClubShayShay.”

The former “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star concluded her since-deleted post, “In the end it all worked out the way you wanted it to right. But keep it 100 if you’re gonna speak on it.”

Mayweather was quick to jump in her comment section and write, “All facts.”

He later added, “@raqi_4real that’s real talk. You was there!”

Fans in her comment section were taken aback as they laughed about Raqi’s revelation. One said, “Men lie. Women lie. Receipts don’t.” A second added, “@raqi_4real he act like we forgot he was in Floyd living room singing one wish on the piano while Princess was there.”

While many have not publicly spoken about what really happened, there is an alleged story about how Princess Love became the West Coast Helen of Troy, breaking up two titans of the game: Floyd Mayweather and Ray J.

At one point, Princess was a part of the Money Team and she was around when Mayweather was engaged to Shantel Jackson, who also dated rapper Nelly. Jackson and the famous boxer dated on and off for eight years before calling it quits in 2014. At the time, he started investing more time and publicly doting on Princess.

It is alleged, according to Essentially Sports, that around this time Princess and Ray J were secretly dating and 50 Cent, who at one time was Mayweather’s friend, blew their spot up.

Mayweather would respond on Sept. 30, 2013, writing, “When you to take a broke person out of the slums and give them a chance at bettering themselves. In due time their true colors will eventually reveal itself.”

Floyd Mayweather shares cryptic post leaving fans to believe he’s talking about ex Princess Love. @floydmayweather/Instagram

He added, “That’s why they say, leave trash in the garbage for bums to dig through because you can find yourself hanging around garbage so much you will forget how rotten it is. Money May.”

Days later, around Oct. 3 or 4, and a week after attending Mayweather’s fight with Canelo Alvarez, Princess posted a note on her Instagram, which read, “People who are attracted to you because of your pretty face or nice body won’t be by your side forever. But the people who can see how beautiful your heart is will never leave you.”

Princess Love’s 2013 IG post note that many believe was directed at Floyd Mayweather. @princesslove/Instagram

This post, which has since been removed, was believed to be aimed at her ex and reference the man that would be her new love, Ray J.

A week later, she posted another now-deleted post that said, “RESPECT YOURSELF ENOUGH TO WALK AWAY FROM ANYTHING THAT NO LONGER SERVES YOU, GROWS YOU, OR MAKES YOU HAPPY.”

While hardly any sources can confirm exactly when Ray J and Princess started to date, most say it falls somewhere between 2012 and 2013. By 2014, she was cast alongside her man on “LHHH,” where she remained as part of the cast until 2019. The show captured their ups and downs relationship as well as the upbringing of their two children, daughter Melody, 5, and son Epik, 4.

However, their happily ever after has since come to an end.

In February 2024, Princess took to social media and announced on behalf of the couple their “decision to divorce.” In an Instagram post, she wrote, “After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways.”

Ray J requests joint custody of his and Princess Love’s two kids after fourth divorce filing https://t.co/SyNPNS3luv pic.twitter.com/Nyo5uCCrV6 — Page Six (@PageSix) April 9, 2024

Mayweather did not publicly comment on the couple’s break.