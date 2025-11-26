‘That’s That THIQUE’: Beyoncé Drops New Photos of Her Jaw-Dropping Curves After Getting Blasted Over Her Busty Display

Almost no one was prepared to witness Beyoncé‘s extra curves at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The “Bootylicious” singer, 44, and her husband, Jay-Z, attended the Formula 1 race on Nov. 22, where they each got an adrenaline rush riding shotgun at 200 mph with seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

Days later, the internet is still in an uproar over the rare sighting of the Houston-bred superstar. Social media erupted into a frenzy when bystander footage and photos of the “Get Me Bodied” songstress began to circulate.

Beyoncé’s new body reveal has fans turning heads after her appearance at a NASCAR event. (Photo: @beyonce/Instagram)

‘She Has Always Looked White’: Beyoncé Faces New Skin Bleaching Rumors as Critics Compare Her ‘Light’ Complexion In Old Photos

The mother of three wore a custom black, white, and red leather Louis Vuitton outfit, consisting of pants and a cropped jacket half-zipped to create a busty look that was paired with red gloves and black boots. Jay-Z wore an all-black ensemble: a T-shirt, jeans, and a leather jacket paired with wheat-colored Timberland boots.

On Nov. 25, the “Cowboy Carter” singer recapped the outing with a carousel of images uploaded on Instagram. The photos showed the pop star posed in different areas; in some instances, she donned a race helmet, and in others, her curly mane was on display. The Beyhive admired the snapshots, with countless people complimenting her in the comment section.

“I can’t believe you are this fine oh my goodness,” gushed one follower. “That’s that THIQUE. Ok au natural!!” said another. A third person acknowledged that a different discourse transpired when they wrote, “I love that she posted some of the pics people were shading her with. Y’all will be fine.”

Praise for Beyoncé’s curvy appearance was drowned out across other platforms on the internet, where the discourse shifted to critiques about her post-“Cowboy Carter” physique. It was there that several people shared convictions about the Grammy Award winner being more full-figured than they recalled and using a heavy hand to blur any perceived flaws.

“Embarrassed to see her so off her game,” a spectator in the comments section of the troll farm Daily Mail’s article about Beyoncé’s Vegas appearance remarked.

Beyonce (L to R) Dec. 2024, June 2025 and Nov. 2025. (Photos: by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; @beyonce/Instagram)

More pointed reactions to the artist’s curvaceous figure included one that read, “Liposuction is her chosen form of exercise.” A third person wondered, “How much does this woman weigh?”

Scrutiny of the images also saw someone else quip, “Even the EDITED photos are not okay: she looking OVER-STUFFED, OVER-GRAZED, DATED, POMPOUS, and RACHET!!” The wardrobe selection was only half the problem for some of Beyoncé’s fans.

Oh her team be spending hours photoshopping her pics because ain’t no way lmao https://t.co/ViXIrhQ6p5 — Will✨ (@RomanChampion) November 23, 2025

An individual offered up, “She looks great for her age. But she’s still trying to dress like she’s in her 20s and she isn’t. She would look better if styled different. Rather than having crazy amounts of photoshop.”

“She looks exactly like her mom in the unedited pics. Which is remarkable as her mom doesn’t really look like herself any more,” read another reaction that further fueled speculation about excessive photo editing.

The onslaught of analysis about Beyoncé’s body was interrupted by a hot take suggesting her F1 Grand Prix look was an attempt to remain relevant. According to one onlooker, “That chest display is screaming desperation. There were too many young influencers and she’s threatened her husband would cheat on her again.”

Rita Ora Shuts Down 'Becky With the Good Hair' Rumors



Nine years ago former Roc Nation recording artist, Rita Ora, famously put herself smack dab in the middle of the "Becky with the good hair," Jay Z cheating controversy from Beyoncé's Lemonade album, after wearing a bra with… pic.twitter.com/SlViKDGUeN — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) July 5, 2025

The powerhouse couple has been together since 2001 and married for 17 years. They are parents to daughter Blue Ivy Carter and twins Rumi and Sir Carter. In 2016, Beyoncé unveiled her sixth album, “Lemonade,” where she addressed Jay-Z’s adultery. His presumed mistress, “Becky with the good hair,” was never publicly exposed, though fans have their theories.