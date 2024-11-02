‘Looks Very Thirsty’: Beyoncé’s Unrecognizable Transformation Comes Under Fire By Critics Who Say She’s Trying Too Hard to Stay Relevant

Critics are not “Crazy In Love” for Beyoncé’s latest transformation, and they’re making it known.

In the past, the Grammy award-winning artist has used Halloween as a means to pay homage to some of the prominent figures in Black history. This year was no different. On Oct. 31, Queen Bey posted a carousel of photos on Instagram dressed like “Nasty Gal” singer Betty Davis.

Beyoncé wore a zebra print body suit, black and white boots, and a large dark afro as she recreated Davis’ cover for the 1975 album “This Is It.”

Beyonce (Photo: @beyonce / Instagram)

In a follow-up post shared on Nov. 1, Beyoncé returned with two new Halloween costumes. Paying tribute to Prince and his “Purple Rain” co-star Apollonia, Beyoncé shared a series of photos in dark hair, thigh-high boots, and sexy lace bodysuits.

She wrote in the caption, “Purple Nasty.”

Wearing short, curly hair and a ruffled white top with a purple jacket, Beyoncé got into character with her poses while holding a purple guitar similar to Prince’s iconic instrument. As for her take on Apollonia, besides the black body suit and purple thigh-high boots, the “Naughty Girl” ditched her blond tresses for big black curly hair to mimic the Apollonia 6 singer’s look.

Of course, many gave Queen Bey her props for the effortless execution of the iconic looks. But others weren’t so approving.

Extra TV shared the Halloween photos to its Instagram account, prompting many of its followers to voice their opinions. One user wrote, “It’s giving me I need attention. THOSE SHOTS LOOK VERY THIRSTY. SHE LOOKS MORE LIKE TISHA CAMPBELL BACK IN THE DAY. THEN APOLLONIA.”

Another user claimed, “She needs more attention, I guess,” while a third commenter shared a GIF that read “So needy.”

A fourth person wrote, “Trying to be relevant,” while a few other naysayers simply thought she didn’t do Prince justice.

However, not all comments were bad. “Love it!” shared one fan, followed by another who wrote, “She killed this!”

“I am not a fan but I actually like this,” another person said.

Beyoncé had the chance to perform with Prince at the 2004 Grammys, 12 years before his tragic passing. They performed a medley of their songs like “Purple Rain,” “Crazy In Love,” “Let’s Go Crazy.”

In 2012, she told Giant magazine that she was “terrified” to work with Prince.

“Walking into rehearsals, I was just so overwhelmed and nervous and star-struck. We rehearsed every day for an hour for a week, instead of six hours the day before. That was so smart, it was Prince’s idea — I guess he knows people are star-struck because he’s so amazing. It made me really comfortable, by the time it was time to do it, it was second nature.”