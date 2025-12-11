‘Thought It Was Bey’: Blue Ivy’s Courtside Outfit Has Folks Doing a Double-Take — Viewers Caught One Thing That Sent Beyoncé’s Fans Into Detective Mode

Grammy winner Blue Ivy Carter isn’t just following her mom’s footsteps on stage, she’s beginning to echo her mom’s influence in another big way.

The 13-year-old made a surprising appearance at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs game alongside her father, Jay-Z, on Wednesday, Dec. 10. The father-daughter duo are often known for popping up at other NBA as well as NFL games.

This time, the Carters were seated next to former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather, his daughter Yaya Mayweather, and her son, Kentrell Jr., but, as many can guess, all eyes were on Blue.

Blue Ivy stuns at NBA game with her father, Jay-Z, wearing her mom, Beyoncé‘s, vintage wardrobe pieces. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

‘Feel Like a Proud Auntie’: Solange Knowles Says She’s ‘Forever In Awe’ After Watching Her Sister Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Perform During D.C. Renaissance Concert

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s oldest daughter stunned in a casual outfit, rocking a leather jacket paired with multi-pocket cargo jeans. Being the celebrity kid that she is, it’s no surprise fans took a closer look — and what they discovered is that Ms. Ivy has been sneaking into her mom Beyoncé’s closet.

In close-up photos of Ivy’s feet, fashion-forward fans noticed she was rocking a pair of vintage Isabel Marant Bekett wedge shoes from 2013.

Umm blue Ivy is only 13?? She’s so grown! pic.twitter.com/gys1yT4PtV — Remediosa (@realcurves_beca) December 11, 2025

Fans quickly found pictures of her mom wearing the same exact shoes from March 2013. Beyoncé can be seen sitting on the steps of a NYC store, smiling with a hoodie on. She posted the picture with a one-word caption: “Spring!”

Fans on Threads immediately suspected that Ivy’s been in her mom’s closet and swiping things to wear.

One person who had this idea wrote, “Iktr!! I know Blue is having a field day in her mom’s closet. The clothes and shoes back in the early 2000s were.”

Another fan had a similar thought and said, “Could you imagine having Bey ‘s closet to go through as a teen daughter?” On X, another said, “Girl for a second it thought it was Beyonce with dark hair.”

Others were shocked to see how mature the teenager is starting to look!

“I feel so old seeing Blue grown up…like girl you was just a baby!! Lol,” wrote one person who felt this way.

Another person commended Ivy on her posture, “I absolutely love how Blue carries herself POISED!! CONFIDENT!!! DEMURE.”

It seems Queen Bey is more than happy to pass down pieces from her iconic wardrobe to her oldest daughter. She even hinted at it on “LOVEHAPPY,” the opening track of her 2018 joint album with Jay-Z, “THE CARTERS,” where she mentions it in her first verse.

Beyoncé sings, “I give my daughter my custom dresses, she gon be litty…VINTAGE pieces by the time she hit the City.”

Blue seems to be taking cues from her mom’s hairstyles as well. Viewers immediately noticed that the silk press she wore at the game echoed one of Beyoncé’s older looks.

Even as a child, she gravitated toward individual box braids that looked almost identical to the style Beyoncé favored at the same age. She wore those braids throughout the Renaissance Tour in 2023 while performing on stage with her mom.

Earlier this year, though, she switched things up for the Cowboy Carter tour, opting for boho braids with touches of blond woven through.

Fans are already wondering whether Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s twins, Rumi and Sir, now 8, will eventually follow their parents’ — and Blue’s — style path as they grow up.