‘The People She Fooling’: Beyoncé’s Latest Rollout Sends the BeyHive Into a Frenzy as Fans Say Her Cruel Timing Says Everything

Beyoncé is not letting up on the BeyHive’s pockets with the rollout of her Valentine’s Day merchandise. The superstar entertainer is steadily adding commas to her billion-dollar empire with music, concerts, and themed collections, but some fans say her latest offering could not have arrived at a worse time.

Notifications announcing sensual clothing and accessories in time for Lover’s Day rang out amidst Winter Storm Fern. The frigid weather system brought a wintry mix of snow, sleet, ice, and below-freezing temperatures across the East Coast and parts of the South.

Beyoncé’s upcoming V-day drop has consumers outraged as the singer remains quiet on major economic issues. (Photo by James Sutton – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

The Beymine lineup includes satin robes, a sleep eye mask, sunglasses, a choker, an intimate stringy rhinestone ensemble, perfumes, balloons, and a candle set.

Simultaneously, as SMS messages hit her fans’ phones, so did Operation Metro Surge, the Donald Trump-ordered immigration sweep in Minnesota that erupted into widespread protests, Department of Homeland Security investigations, and general civil unrest across the nation.

The “Heated” singer, however, did not delay the release despite the circumstances, nor did she offer public remarks on either of the headline-worthy topics. Her silence and business maneuver were declared callous by those convinced that greed carries greater value than humanity in her eyes.

Among those hypercritical assessments is an IG Thread explaining, “Beyonce and her marketing team are tone deaf AF. The economy is trash, food is high AF, and they’re sending out a text for merch. Girl, you got your billie, go sit down. But y’all’s worship of these people will make her another billion.”

In response, a follower asked, “Respectfully, In this time where the economy is trash are you spending your money one anything that brings you joy or just things for survival?” The timing, though, is not unusual for longstanding fans.

“Beyoncé got her hand out as soon as tax season starts,” tweeted one fan. A third person replied to the Beymine text with humor, writing, “Creole Lady…..You know I’m single.”

Another wrote, “Brilliant business woman. Not Beyonce we need to check it’s the people she fooling.”

Others ignored their fandom, instead remaining focused on the inherently ill-timed rollout of merchandise and Act III.

“I love Beyonce as much as the next person but promoting an album while the country is actively falling apart is certainly a choice! Again, you can use your social media platforms and website to promote merch and music but can’t acknowledge the s–t right outside your door!” remarked a disappointed supporter.

A defense of the “Renaissance” stars states, “Yall only remember the world is falling apart when Beyoncé drops anything. Dozens of artists drop music every week, they drop merch, concert tickets, etc. but once it’s Beyoncé, even when it’s not confirmed. All of a sudden she has to ‘read the room, the world is burning.’”

The Grammy Award winner previously spoke out and used her platforms to rally support for moments like Black Lives Matter protests, launching an initiative to help Altadena fire victims, and to combat Trump’s political agenda by endorsing Kamala Harris in the 2025 presidential race.

Beyoncé, Jay-Z & Ivanka Trump last night in Atlantic City (Sept. 14th). 🤎 pic.twitter.com/Zb3XbHD4x5 — ★ (@abeondigital) September 14, 2025

However, last year, the pop icon’s politics came under fire when she was seen hobnobbing with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at the REFORM Alliance Casino Night Gala. Much like the Valentine’s Day merch drop, she nor her team addressed the controversy.