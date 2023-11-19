‘Who Is Becky with the Good Hair?’: Fans Sound Off with Questions They’d Ask Beyoncé If Given the Opportunity 

It seems the BeyHive is now leaning heavily into the world of fantasy chance encounters with Beyoncé, as evidenced by the tweet, “If you could ask Beyoncé anything, what would you ask?” has garnered millions of views and hundreds of responses.

Replies to the hypothetical opportunity to speak with the singer range from those who would ask for large amounts of money, some asking to be a part of her team, and then those who want answers to some of the internet’s burning questions about the artist and the scandals surrounding her name from the past decade.

Beyoncé fans still want to know Becky with the good hair’s identity as viral thread of questions for the singer spread on X. Photos: Beyoncé/Instagram; Beyoncegarden/Instagram

Among the top questions is, “What actually happened on that elevator?” Beyoncé, her bodyguard Julius, Solange, and Jay-Z made headlines in March 2014 when elevator surveillance at a Met Gala afterparty revealed an altercation.

The footage showed the “A Seat At the Table” songstress yelling, swinging at, and kicking the rapper as Julius worked to restrain her. Her sister was shown mostly standing in a corner as the attack unfolded, though, at one point, she did attempt to position herself between two family members.

Beyoncé referenced the incident in her 2013 “Flawless (Remix)” when she rapped, “Want me to come around and give you good karma/ But no, we escalating, up in this b—ch, like elevators/ Of course, sometimes s—t go down when it’s a billion dollars on tan elevator.”

In case y'all are wondering.



This is Rachel Roy. The alleged Becky with the Good hair.



She had been in the Hov circle for a while. pic.twitter.com/Tjn2sDCd5n — DOLLA BILL 💵 (@LondontheLost) June 30, 2017

Speculative reports claimed that Solange was enraged by a run-in with Rachel Roy. The designer was accused by fans of being a mistress to the mogul. Her name resurfaced amid claims of infidelity two years later when Beyoncé released her album “Lemonade.”

Another X user wrote, “Now tell me, who is “Becky with the good hair”?. I promise I won’t say nothin!” The “Renaissance” icon delved into tales of infidelity on the aforementioned album. On one track, “Sorry,” she sings, “You better call Becky with the good hair,” perceivably alluding to the other woman.

Fan lore pointed the finger at Roy and Jay-Z’s former artist Rita Ora as “Becky,” though both women have denied the accusations.

A third popular response is, ““I’ll sign the NDA but tell me who bit you.” In March 2018, Tiffany Haddish stunned people when she revealed to GQ that an actress bit the singer in the face at a party.

Though the “Girls Trip” star did not reveal names, it did not take long for internet sleuths to decide that Sanaa Lathan was the guilty culprit. As the rumor spread, the “Brown Sugar” star jokingly tweeted, “Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite.” She would later call the hearsay absurd.

However, Haddish all but confirmed that Sanaa had bitten the singer in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in June of that year. She claimed the actress’ father, Stan Lathan, accused her of trying to ruin Sanaa’s career.