‘She Won’t Get Them Grammys’: Beyoncé’s Historic Cowboy Carter’ Grammy Noms Spark Fan Fury Following Scrutiny from Racists and CMA Snub

Beyoncé’s latest album, “Cowboy Carter,” may have been dismissed by the Country Music Awards this year, but it got recognized nearly a dozen times by the Grammys.

Nominations for the 67th Grammy Awards have been announced, and the Houston native snagged 11 of those spots, which included categories like Best Country Album, Album of the Year, and Best Country Song. Not only does this make her the artist with the most nominations for this year’s awards, but she also made history as the artist with the most Grammy nominations ever!

Before this, Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, were tied at a record of 88 nominations, but now she has 99.

Beyonce (Photo: Instagram/@Beyonce)

Despite her breaking a couple of records, fans are not too quick to celebrate. Many of them predict that the “Diva” singer will get snubbed for the wins during the actual awards.

One unimpressed person said, “Who cares about leading the nominations when all the scammys do is go play in her face ! She shoulda been won album of the year for beyonce , lemonade or renaissance.”

“Knowing how the world is today, she won’t get them Grammys,” said another.

A third fan wrote, “And they gone play in the Queen face and not give her any of them.”

While it’s true that Queen Bey is the most decorated Grammy award-winning artist, it is also true that out of those 32 wins, she has never won Album of the Year.

This was also a concern highlighted by Jay-Z at the last Grammy’s ceremony earlier this year. After winning the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, the Brooklyn native called out the prestigious award show in his acceptance speech for their long-standing bias in how they recognize Black artists.

“I’m just saying we want y’all to get it right,” Jay-Z said. “We love y’all, we love y’all, we love y’all. We want y’all to get it right. At least get it close to right. And obviously it’s subjective…because it’s music and its opinion based.”.

Referencing his wife, he continued, “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than anyone and never won album of the year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys. Never won album of the year. That doesn’t work.”

Earlier this year, the “Obsessed” actress did not receive any CMAs nominations for her album.

Beyoncé created the “Cowboy Carter” album years after having an unwelcoming experience performing her country single “Daddy’s Lessons” with The Chicks at the 2016 CMAs. The mother-of-three was met with boos and racist online attacks and even CMAs chose to take the performance off their social media page due to the backlash.

Other artists who are also celebrating being on this year’s list of nominations for the Grammys: Tampa artist Doechii earned four nominations, one of which is for Best Rap Album, where the “Nissan Altima” rapper is the only woman standing in the category.

Jamaica dancehall artist Shenseea tearfully celebrated with social media followers on receiving her first Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album for “Here.”

The 2025 Grammys ceremony airs Sunday, Feb. 2, on CBS.