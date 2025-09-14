‘Barely Fit’: Beyoncé’s ‘New Body’ In Lingerie Has Fans Doing a Double Take at Her Jaw-Dropping Curves

Beyoncé recently turned heads on social media with a shocking return after skipping the celebration on her 44th birthday.

The “Crazy In Love” superstar posted the intimate images on Sept. 13, nearly ten days after her actual birthday on Sept. 4, wearing a show-stopping lace silhouette ensemble that stopped many in their tracks.

Beyoncé’s new birthday post has fans zooming in on her jaw-dropping curves. (Photo: Beyonce/Instagram_

The custom sheer, dark red Dolce & Gabbana gown clung perfectly to her famous figure, featuring delicate lace details that pooled elegantly around her feet.

Her outfit left little to the imagination, with the Grammy-winning artist sporting a black bralette and matching undergarments beneath the translucent fabric. She completed the look with coordinating lace gloves and open-toed pumps, while her signature honey-blond locks cascaded past her shoulders in flowing curls.

For some shots, Beyoncé added a luxurious fuzzy dark red jacket that draped to her elbows, creating layers of texture against a simple backdrop.

The post, captioned simply “Thank you so much for my birthday love. I’m thankful to God for another year. Peace and Love,” complete with her signature bee emoji, garnered millions of likes within hours.

“She might have barely fit in that dress, but her ego didn’t!” wrote one internet user.

When The Shade Room shared the images across their platforms, fans wasted no time responding with mixed reviews.

“Bee with the new body,” one admirer wrote, as someone else wrote, “The moment Beyoncé hit 40 she decided she wasn’t going to cover up anymore.”

Another wrote, “That lady body did not look that during her tour. but go off Auntie Bey!!!”

One person wrote, “It’s so funny how nobody ever say she’s thirst trappin lol @beyonce what’s up at home for you to be showing us your lingerie and you’re married.”

Others talked about how wearing what seems to be undergarments on the red carpet is a thing: “Why must lingerie be worn outside/posted for public consumption?”

The birthday celebration continued with an additional post featuring the entertainer in a Roberto Cavalli dress, the same stunning piece she wore to Reform Alliance’s Casino Night and Gala.

These images marked her first Instagram activity since July 27, when she shared memorable moments from the Destiny’s Child reunion during her Las Vegas Cowboy Carter tour stop.

Beyoncé’s bold fashion choice reflects a broader trend of celebrities embracing intimate apparel as statement pieces for public appearances. Zoë Kravitz recently made waves at the Paris premiere of “Caught Stealing” wearing a Saint Laurent slip dress that divided opinions online. The actress paired the silk satin nightgown-inspired piece with matching Saint Laurent Frankie Mules, creating a look that sparked intense debate about appropriate red carpet attire.

Similarly, Olympic champion Simone Biles elevated the slip dress-as-outerwear trend during Audemars Piguet’s 150th anniversary celebration in New York City.

The gymnastics superstar commanded attention in a cream-colored David Koma sequin mini slip dress with leather trim, paired with towering Jimmy Choo Max 150 platform sandals. Her appearance demonstrated how athletes are successfully transitioning into fashion influencers, making bold style statements beyond their sporting achievements.

Some couldn’t care less about her sheer dress, marveling at marveled at Beyoncé’s consistent ability to captivate audiences across decades, writing, “To be Fine your whole life is crazy work.”

Despite mixed reactions, Beyoncé’s confident embrace of the trend reinforces her position as a style icon who continuously pushes boundaries while maintaining elegance.