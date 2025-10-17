‘People Said She Had Implants’: Kelly Rowland’s Busty Leather Look Sets the Internet Ablaze as Fans Zoom In

Kelly Rowland will be busy on the road until December as a special guest performer for The Boy Is Mine tour with fellow R&B singers Brandy and Monica.

The “Motivation” singer sounded great on stage when she hit the stage during her first performance on Thursday, Oct. 16, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fans in the crowd sang along word for word with Rowland, but online, people were too distracted by her outfit to focus on her vocals.

Kelly Rowland praised for radiant skin and toned body during her latest performance. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

A Destiny’s Child fan page on Threads reposted a TikTok snippet video from Rowland’s performance. In the clip, she was singing her former group’s bouncy feel-good anthem called “So Good.”

Kelly Rowland Reportedly Walks Out of ‘Today’ Show Appearance Over Dressing Room Issue

Rowland wore a skin-baring matching leather two piece, consisting of a black cropped bustier and high-waisted micro shorts. A gold body chain strung diagonally across her pelvis connected from her left upper hip region to her right upper thigh. Connected to the shorts, she had on black fashion chaps.

The mother of two also opted for one of her signature looks, wearing her hair in a sleek black bob with a middle part.

What really caught viewers’ attention, however, was how much of her toned figure Rowland showed off in the clip. Her outfit left little to the imagination, offering a clear view of her arms, thighs, and midsection — all looking impressively fit. Fans couldn’t help but notice her sculpted arms and what appeared to be abs in the making.

Even with the dim lighting at the concert, Rowland’s glistening skin caught the spotlight as she moved across the stage, reflecting the light off her chest, abdomen, thighs, and arms.

Fans commented in awe of her skin and physique under the Threads post.

“Kelly looks like a rich, rich chocolate bar,” said on Threads user who was impressed by ber look. Another person typed, “Kelly is SERVING BODY? Lemme gone head to this gym.”

Giving Rowland her props, a third wrote, “Ok Mrs Kelly out here looking like brown sugar banggg!!! With side glow baby look like the perfect Barbie doll .. I love it.”

“Remember when ppl said she had butt implants?! Was that true?! The 00s were a wild ride,” referring to false rumors about Rowlland.

Make me lose my… 🤎✨ pic.twitter.com/0nso09k3JI — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) November 26, 2024

The singer and actress has been vocal about the changes she went through with learning to love her body after having kids. In 2008, she admitted to having a breast augmentation but there have been no confirmed reports of any plastic surgery since.

But that’s never stopped fans from raving over her beauty or fashionable looks on and off the stage. Rowland has been in the press for weeks promoting her tour stops as well as helping others like Cardi B. The two musicians sat down for a candid interview about life, relationships and kids. They were seen earlier this year at Beyonce’s Paris stop on her Cowboy Carter tour.

Kelly Rowland states that Cardi B explores the perspectives of the victim vs the villain on AM I THE DRAMA pic.twitter.com/W77m2jOa56 — louboucardi✰ (@louboucardi) September 15, 2025

Rowland’s next performance will be Friday, Oct. 17, in Milwaukee. Her final show is on Dec. 7 in her hometown, Houston.