’13 Going on 30′: Beyoncé and Jay-Z Slammed as ‘Shameful’ By Critics of Blue Ivy Carter’s Unexpectedly Grown-Up Appearance at the Super Bowl

Rapper Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, 55, and his offspring were among the most talked about celebrities who attended Super Bowl LIX Sunday night.

The Roc Nation founder showed up in New Orleans with his two daughters, 13-year-old Blue Ivy and 7-year-old Rumi Carter.

Photos of the Carter family inside the Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9 hit the internet, as many noted Blue Ivy’s uncanny similarity to her mother, 43-year-old music superstar Beyoncé.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Blue Ivy Carter attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” at Dolby Theatre on December 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

“I thought that was Beyoncé, she looks just like her mother lol,” said one person on X. A similar tweet read, “I thought Blue was Beyoncé for a second there.”

Likewise, another tweet stated, “The way Blue is just Beyoncé reborn.”

Jay-Z has attended the Super Bowl with his daughters for the last few years.

In contrast, some disagreed stating, “No. If anything that photo shows that Rumi has more resemblance to Bey than Blue.”

Another posted, “Blue Ivy looks like Beyoncé and Rumi looks like Blue Ivy who looks like Jay-Z.”

However, the reaction to the Carters was more negative in the Daily Mail comment section. Readers of the British tabloid bashed Jay-Z and Beyoncé for Blue Ivy’s leather jacket and cargo denim outfit.

Several commenters took issue with the teenager supposedly appearing to look older than her actual age. For instance, one critic wrote, “13 going on 30. The hair, makeup clothes.”

Another person added, “She doesn’t look 13 or like Beyoncé.” Someone replied, “She looks older than Beyoncé [to be honest]. Shameful parenting allowing a [13-year-old] to dress like that?!?”

This was not the first time Beyoncé and Jay-Z faced criticism for the way Blue Ivy was dressed in public. In February 2024, Blue joined her parents at the 66th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Disparagers complained about the neckline of the Vivienne Westwood Couture gown Blue had on as she stood next to her father on stage while he accepted the Global Impact Award.

Another image of Blue in August 2024 had members of the BeyHive fanbase once again comparing the “Brown Skin Girl” singer to her mom.

Blue was photographed walking down a Beverly Hills street in a denim jacket and cargo pants ensemble. Some people were bothered by her wearing a strapless shirt that exposed her bare shoulders.

While Beyoncé’s detractors raged over the pics of the then-preteen, supporters of Blue called out the paparazzi for taking unapproved photos of a child.

Blue Ivy was born on Jan. 7, 2012. Within days of her birth, the newborn became the youngest person to score an entry on a Billboard chart.

Jay-Z featured Blue’s voice on his song “Glory.” The Neptunes-produced track debuted on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and the Billboard Rap Songs chart.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy’s “Brown Skin Girl” with Guyanese-American rapper Saint Jhn and Nigerian superstar Wizkid peaked at No. 76 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2019.

“Brown Skin Girl” also won the award for Best Music Video at the 2021 Grammy ceremony, making the then-9-year-old Blue the youngest credited Grammy winner in history.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy singing Brown Skin Girl together Even She's 11 but she takes the 💖 Of her mother fans 💗💕 | The Trending pic.twitter.com/LDKUT5MUfd — THE TRENDING💙 (@TheTrending7) May 27, 2023

Beyoncé gave birth to twins, Rumi and Sir, on June 13, 2017. The Carters’ youngest children appeared in their mother’s “Black is King” visual album.

Rumi also made a cameo in the “Brown Skin Girl” video. Plus, she can be heard talking to Bey in the Houston native’s “Protector” song off the Grammy Award-winning album “Cowboy Carter” which dropped in 2024.

Beyoncé has spoken about having a difficult pregnancy and childbirth with youngest daughter, Rumi and son, Sir. The former Destiny’s Child frontwoman addressed having a medical scare in an August 2018 article for Vogue.

“I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth to Rumi and Sir. I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month. My health and my babies’ health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section,” Beyoncé stated.

She continued, “My husband was a soldier and such a strong support system for me. I am proud to have been a witness to his strength and evolution as a man, a best friend, and a father. I was in survival mode and did not grasp it all until months later.”

Jay-Z and Beyoncé will celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary on April 4.