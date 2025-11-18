‘What is This?’: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Dragged After Date Night Photo Has Fans Calling Their Look a ‘Mid-Life Crisis on STEROIDS!’

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have become one of the most talked-about celebrity couples of the decade, attracting both admiration and criticism. Since getting together in 2019, their appearances and style choices, especially after their June wedding, have been heavily scrutinized by fans and critics who continue to discuss their evolution in the public eye.

A resurfaced photo of the pair from New York Fashion Week in September recently fueled public debate. Bezos wore a black suit and aviator shades, while Sánchez chose a cream slip dress with a brown leather jacket and clear heels. Their fashion choices at the 72 magazine launch party quickly became the center of attention.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Lauren Sanchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos attend the EE72 Magazine launch party at The Cut restaurant on September 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by The Hapa Blonde/GC Images)

An X user ignited the onslaught of hate when they asked, “What is this?” The responses shredded Bezos and Sánchez. At first, someone remarked, “Plastic surgery failures. Plural.” Then another user commented that they were the representation of a “Mid-life crisis ON STEROIDS!” A third individual said that they were “old people trying to relive their youth with money.”

When a critic focused on the billionaire businessman, the discourse nosedived. That person wrote, “You got to wonder about the shape of his rocket. I think he’s compensating for something.” Never-ending social banter about the Blue Origin founder also included a tweet that read, “All that money, and he looks like an old pimp trying to look….like a pimp.”

The couple, especially the former “Good Day LA” journalist, have been dogged by comments shredding their style as tasteless and classless. That sentiment continues to linger, as noted by a naysayer.

Jeff Bezos and Wife Lauren Sanchez Step Out in Style at New York Fashion Week Party



Read full story in comments section pic.twitter.com/2TcVSlrBiK — Iamelizabeth (@elizabethblogng) September 13, 2025

They stated, “New Money. Doesn’t matter what they spend, what they buy, who they lunch with, they’ll never be old money, so they’ll always be cheap & common.” Bezos’ estimated net worth is at least $240 billion, and Sánchez’s net worth is an estimated $30 million.

Their marriage not only combined their wealth but also thrust the duo into a new realm of scrutiny. Sánchez has been called a gold digger and the tech giant a nerd who finally found his place among the “it” crowd.

However, some believe Bezos’ upgraded love life and cool guy lifestyle are temporary. According to one person, the resurfaced image is an indication that it is “Time to work on wife number 3.” Another cynic said, “This will not end well.”

His first wife is a brilliant novelist who was with him before he even started Amazon. She was one of the first shareholders. They raised four children together…and she is beautiful. Comparing her to Jeff's side project feels wrong. https://t.co/DjKkdzFT46 — Bri J (@LuvBriah) July 1, 2025

A third comment stated, “Not keeping the friends and family around you who occasionally tell you to stop being an idiot. @mackenziescott was likely that person.” A second comment referencing Bezos’ ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, read, “Now, if they would only turn their attention to helping people, like his first wife is doing.”

The businessman and Scott divorced in 2019 after 25 years of marriage. She helped the entrepreneur launch Amazon. As part of their settlement, she maintained a 4 percent stake in the company worth more than $38 billion.

The philanthropist and mother of three regularly donates millions to organization and educational institutions. This year, she made $700 million worth of donations to historically Black colleges and universities.