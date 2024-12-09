‘No Taste Whatsoever’: Jeff Bezos’ Future Wife’s Attempt to Salvage Her Image Backfires After Weeks of Outrage and Ridicule Over Her Skimpy Outfits 

Lauren Sánchez has seemingly developed a reputation for her fashion hits and misses as social media users have begun to zero in on her every move.

The current fiancée of billionaire Jeff Bezos came into the spotlight long before she crossed paths with the Amazon co-founder, having spent years as a “Good Day LA” co-host, “Extra” reporter, host of “So You Think You Can Dance,” and even appearing in a few movies such as “Ted 2.”

She caught flak for posting a sultry selfie in a negligee-inspired mind dress by designer Laura Basci in November. Again, in October, the 54-year-old faced a wave of backlash when she showed off her latex Halloween costume as Cat Woman.

Now, weeks after being labeled as “cheap” and tasteless, the Black Ops Aviation founder has become the topic of discussion.

Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez shows off “winter white” wardrobe look weeks after critics slammed her busty latex outfit. (Photos: @laurenwsanchez/Instagram, Theimagedirect.com via Page Six)

Sánchez and the business magnate attended The New York Times DealBook event in New York City on Dec. 5. For the occasion, she donned a white Alexander McQueen pantsuit and a white lace bustier. The beaming bride-to-be uploaded two mirror selfies of her look, which she captioned, “winter white.”

One follower in particular was head over heels with the entire look as they gushed that she was “very attractive and beautiful gorgeous and stunning adorable and fabulous young lady sexy cute lovely and elegant” in the photos Sánchez snapped.

Two others swooning over the images wore, “So chic and classy!” and “You look splendid.” But as to be expected from online spectators, not everyone was impressed.

Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez cropped him out of a shot of her in a catsuit, then proceeded to torch Instagram with the look.https://t.co/n7YNGctQFE pic.twitter.com/DNKP2i9o9C — Sean Joseph (@sjoseph_sports) December 2, 2024

When Page Six published paparazzi photos from the outing, a critic commented, “It’s 30 degrees in NYC and she gets out of a limo in a Miami white-heat outfit with her bra visible for all to see. No taste whatsoever. None. Class would have been a cashmere rollneck, flannel pants with a wool blazer.”

Someone else harshly asked, “Who will be the first to tell her that she looks trashy, not elegant or refined? Does she even know what refined is?” A third individual remarked, “Looks more like she’s wearing a bath robe.”

Lauren Sanchez 2003 vs. Lauren Sanchez 2024



There's nothing to see here, people, keep moving on#LaurenSanchez pic.twitter.com/mgr4vj6mFq — Occam Was Right (@OccamWasRight) November 21, 2024

Another person in the licensed pilot’s comments wrote, “White signifies….” possibly alluding to rumors that Sánchez and Bezos are set to exchange vows during the Christmas holiday. At least one person doubted that the pair would make it to “I do.” That individual shared, “That will be the longest engagement in history. They will NEVER marry, and by now, we all know why !!!!!”

Sánchez told “Today” show hosts that she is in the throes of planning the big day last month. She did not address speculation about a Christmas vow exchange.

Renewed interest and scrutiny of Sánchez have heated up as the couple has been spotted out and about in recent months. The pair reportedly began dating in 2018. Their engagement was announced five years later in May 2023. Their pending wedding will mark a second trip down the aisle for both.

Sánchez was previously married to celebrity agent Patric Whitesell, with whom she shares two kids. She is also a mother to a son she shares with Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez. Bezos was married to the mother of his three children, Mackenzie Scott, for 25 years when they divorced in 2019.