‘She Has a Nightdress on’: Lauren Sánchez’s Look at NYFW with Jeff Bezos Has Fans Wondering If She Forgot Something

Lauren Sánchez turned heads at New York Fashion Week alongside her billionaire husband Jeff Bezos, proving that when you’re married to one of the world’s richest men, every outfit is under a microscope.

The newlyweds made their presence felt at the exclusive 72 Magazine event at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday night, where the former news anchor turned heads in a tiny white satin dress that showcased her figure.

Lauren Sánchez’s NYFW outfit sparked social media backlash, with critics saying she looked like she forgot her clothes. (Photo: @laurenwsanchez)

Fans and fashion watchers online couldn’t stop doing double takes at Sánchez’s silky ensemble, sparking debates over whether it was chic or over-the-top.

The 55-year-old media personality paired the revealing mini dress with a chic brown leather jacket and strappy nude heels, while keeping her reportedly $5 million wedding ring strategically hidden from photographers as the couple departed hand in hand.

https://t.co/nx5ABRvBRE. Just throw on a pillowcase and she’s out the door. Don’t procedures open your eyes? Poor thing looks like she’s nodding off. — Dane (@realDaneFl) September 13, 2025

However, Sánchez’s fashion-forward ensemble didn’t land quite as intended with Daily Mail critics, who were quick to share their unfiltered opinions.

“Oh no! She forgot to get dressed before she left her hotel!” one person commented, while another chimed in with “Lauren looks like she has a nightdress on.”

The critiques kept rolling, with a third user writing, “LS – old enough to know better! Dress more appropriately!”

Not to be outdone, another observer wondered aloud, “I wonder how many years she will continue to dress like this,” and someone else suggested bluntly, “Go back home and change out of your nightie.”

It looks like Sánchez had the same idea as actress Zoe Saldana, who rocked a designer slip dress for the Paris premiere of her new movie “Caught Stealing.”

Zoë Kravitz Plays It Safe in Saint Laurent for ‘Caught Stealing’ Paris Screeninghttps://t.co/6OYVFV4xdF pic.twitter.com/XnFGBY8vf9 — Red Carpet Fashion Awards (@Fashion_Critic_) August 22, 2025

The Friday night appearance came just one day after Sánchez joined A-listers, including Salma Hayek and Dakota Johnson at the annual Kering Foundation Caring for Women dinner, demonstrating the couple’s commitment to the fashion week social circuit.

For that evening’s 72 Magazine launch party at The Cut restaurant, hosted by British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, Sánchez opted for a beige satin mini-dress that continued her preference for form-fitting silhouettes.

Earlier in the week, Sánchez had made waves at Chanel’s Sofia Coppola book launch party, where she embraced the French fashion house’s aesthetic with head-to-toe designer pieces.

Her Wednesday night ensemble featured a distinctive black skirt with pleated mini layers topped by a sheer, billowing maxi portion adorned with polka dots and horizontal stripes. She elevated the look with multiple gold Chanel chain belts, a simple white tank, black quilted accessories, and layers of gold jewelry.

Some critics focused on Sánchez’s hair extensions, noting that her typical long, wavy locks appeared less polished than usual during the fashion week appearances.

This fashion evolution coincides with her transformation from media personality to billionaire’s wife following her June wedding to the Amazon founder. For the ceremony during their lavish three-day Venice celebration, estimated to cost around $50 million, Sánchez wore an elegant long-sleeved, corseted lace gown by Dolce & Gabbana, later appearing on Vogue’s digital cover in the same dress.

She has evolved to consistently favor bold, form-fitting designs that emphasize her figure, a signature style that has become her fashion calling card. Whether attending galas, book launches, or casual outings, Sánchez gravitates toward pieces that make statements, though this approach doesn’t always resonate with every observer.

The mixed reactions to her New York Fashion Week appearances highlight the challenging balance public figures face when expressing personal style while under constant scrutiny. While some critics questioned her outfit choices with comments about nightwear and appropriate dressing.