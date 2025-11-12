‘The Fake Girls That Don’t Move’: Jeff Bezos’ Wife Lauren Sánchez’s Jaw-Dropping See-Through Dress Has Fans Zooming In

Lauren Sánchez is at it again with her sultry wardrobe pieces.

The former journalist and her billionaire husband, Jeff Bezos, often turn heads with their coordinated looks — but it’s their bold, unconventional sense of style (or sometimes lack thereof) that truly makes them stand out.

The couple made a splash over the weekend after making headlines for hosting Kris Jenner’s extravagant 70th birthday party at their Beverly Hills home on Saturday, Nov. 8. Though the evening was about her friend Jenner, as the lady of the house, Sánchez made sure to put on a show-stopping outfit as well, which of course riled up some online users.

Lauren Sanchez’ latest revealing outfit during a party at her and Jeff Bezos’s house leaves fans stunned. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images)

The theme of the party may have been James Bond, but Lauren Sánchez clearly had her own mission in mind. Her look fit more into her own signature risqué aesthetic as she donned a backless gown made out of black sheer chiffon material with a plunging neckline so low in the front it left little to the imagination in the back — revealing bikini-style bottoms that barely covered her curves. The dress also features a long cap and cutouts and black thong underneath.

Readers immediately slammed Sánchez in the comments section of the Page Six article about her revealing look.

One person said, “All these elders that have stitched themselves together like patients of frankenstein to please men …her boobs look like prosthetics.”

“She is so incredibly tacky, an exhibitionist,” another wrote. “These women who have the fake ‘girls’ that don’t move think they look so great–nope. There will never be anything elegant about Sanchez or any of her buddies.”

Others focused more on her provocative style. “Sanchez is living proof that money does not in any way give you class or style,” said one person. In contrast, another wrote, “She actually looks pretty good in that dress….sure Jeff had an enjoyable close to the evening once the guests left.”

One observer who zoomed in asked, “Why did she have plastic surgery on her back too?”

Fans have long speculated that Lauren Sánchez may have had cosmetic work done after comparing her past and present photos. Many point to her fuller cheeks, smoother forehead, and more defined lips as signs of fillers or Botox, while others suspect breast augmentation. Though she’s never addressed the rumors, the internet continues to debate how much of her transformation is natural versus enhanced.

Women. Please stop doing this to yourselves. pic.twitter.com/yK5yFXH9q0 — THAT SOUTHERN DUDE (@TSDmemes) June 28, 2025

But it’s pretty common for Sanchez’s name to hit headlines over her revealing outfits.

One of the last times her attire sparked a lot of chatter was back in October when she wore a sheer mini dress worth more than $2,700 on her date night with Bezos.

The founder of Amazon took his wife to a Carbone restaurant in Miami and wore a black T-shirt, jeans, and a pair of leather shoes.

Sánchez was photographed walking behind her husband in a Roberto Cavalli dress made of sheer tan fabric trimmed with black lace. The gown featured orange and white floral accents and a daringly short asymmetrical hemline that revealed part of her upper thigh and toned legs. She paired the look with black heels and her signature confidence — though, as usual, online critics accused her of “trying too hard” with her sultry style.

Despite the commentary, Sánchez insists she’s not always dressed to impress.

During a 2023 appearance on “The View,” she laughed, “I come home and I’m in sweatpants all day. I love it.” Still, when she steps out, she owns her aesthetic. She’s described her look as “a little sexy,” crediting inspiration from fellow Latina icons like Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez, and Sofía Vergara — women who, like her, embrace glamour and confidence on their own terms.

2023 was also the year Sánchez opened up about her relationship with Bezos in an interview with WSJ. Magazine. “We love to be together and we love to work together,” she said. “We fly together. We work out together. We’re together all the time.”

Sharing a glimpse of the Amazon founder’s lesser-known side, Sánchez added, “He’s really funny. He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy.”

Sánchez and Bezos began dating in late 2018, around the same time news broke that the Amazon founder and his then-wife, MacKenzie Scott, were separating. Bezos filed for divorce in early 2019, and the split was finalized a few months later that same year.

At the time, Sánchez was married to Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell, as was Sánchez’s divorce from Whitesell.

Since then, Bezos and his new wife have been publicly inseparable, frequently appearing together at high-profile events and traveling the world aboard his private jet and superyacht.