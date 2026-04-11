‘He’s Certainly Improved Lauren’s Image’: Jeff Bezos’ Met Gala Role Put a Spotlight on Anna Wintour’s Rules as All Eyes Turn to What Lauren Sánchez Will Wear

Lauren Sánchez is playing by her own rules and sitting at the top of the social ladder as the wife of billionaire Jeff Bezos.

The Amazon founder’s wealth is buying her entry into exclusive circles, and there is no one who can dictate the moves she makes, not even Vogue’s former editor in chief, Anna Wintour.

Jeff Bezos’ wife Lauren Sancehz and Anna Wintour in dispute over upcoming Met Gala amid fashion concerns. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Kering; Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

The media executive vacated her post at the magazine in June 2025. Sánchez made her Vogue debut that same month, appearing on the digital cover in her bridal gown, a milestone that critics said signaled the end of the publication’s esteemed reputation. It also fueled rumors that Bezos could potentially purchase the outlet for his wife.

Sánchez and Bezos tied the knot in an extravagant Venice ceremony attended by the who’s who of Hollywood and the fashion and tech industries last summer. Since then, the former “Good Day LA” co-anchor has become a runway show staple, most recently having attended Paris Fashion Week, where she was spotted with Wintour.

The newlyweds flexed their status as one of the hottest and wealthiest couples of the social media era when they made their Met Gala debut in 2024. They upped the ante when they signed on as co-chairs and sponsors of the 2026 soiree. Other co-chairs include Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Serena Williams, and, of course, Wintour.

The theme, Fashion is Art, “will allow for a healthy degree of interpretation,” according to British Vogue. Sánchez is reportedly morphing her costume to fit her risqué and overexposed style. Skintight outfits and busty tops have become hallmarks of her closet, to the displeasure of many.

In the April 1 episode of the “The Nerve with Maureen Callahan” podcast, an insider noted, “Anna’s pretty tough on what people wear.” Callahan inserted, “Anna decides what people can wear,” to which he agreed.

Wintour denied the assertion last year, telling “Good Morning America,” “Many call and ask our advice, so we try and help some of them as best we can. Some, no idea.”

Moreover, Shuter shared, “I’m told that Lauren is not going through Anna. And Lauren will look like Lauren. She’s not covering up. The boobs are gonna be out. The hair’s gonna be big. She’s not toning it down. She’s gonna come as Lauren Sánchez.”

Callahan admitted she loves the idea of someone dethroning Condé Nast and that it’s “even better that it’s somebody as tacky and vainglorious and vulgar, a true vulgarian, as Lauren Sánchez,” but that “Anna killed it the moment she invited Kim and Kanye. That was it. It was over.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made their Met Gala debut in 2013.

Shuter continued, “Lauren Sánchez bought this ball. It might be Jeff’s money, but it was Lauren’s idea. This was her passion. He doesn’t care about fashion. This is her thing, and so he’s paid millions of dollars to make his wife literally the belle of the ball. Let’s see how Anna feels about this when Lauren gets out of her limousine with her voom, voom, voom, voom, voom.”

Another said, “He’s certainly improved her image…as if it could get any worse. [just saying].

“Husband owns Amazon and she apparently shops at Temu for more than just clothing. It’s a shame that there are such plastic shortages in California too,” another critic wondered.

In Sánchez’s defense, a fan roared, “Love that she’s standing up to Anna! Good for her.” A second critic sarcastically commented, “Gasp?! She’s too entitled to get wirh the project?!?! I didn’t see that coming.” Others pitied the tech entrepreneur with remarks like, “Feel sorry for Jeff. With his riches, he could have chosen better looks, class and overall personality.”

However, Wintour has touted her friend Sánchez as “a wonderful asset to the museum and to the event,” going as far as to express that she is “very grateful for her incredible generosity” in a CNN interview. “She’s a great lover of costume and obviously of fashion, so we’re thrilled she’s part of the night,” Wintour added.

Some people online took her remarks as pure praise, while others pointed to Wintour’s underlying cattiness.

The Met Gala takes place on May 4 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.