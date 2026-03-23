‘Call Bezos to Speak Before Congress’: Jeff Bezos Under Fire as Senator Exposes ‘Melania’ as a Hefty ‘Bribe’ That Doesn’t Quite Add Up

Jeff Bezos doesn’t usually miss, but he did with the first lady “Melania” documentary, which recently premiered on his own platform.

The tech entrepreneur has built an empire on instincts that turn bets into billion-dollar wins, but Bezos’ latest move — backing a Melania Trump documentary with a staggering $75 million total commitment — has suddenly placed him at the forefront of a very public political conversation about bribes.

The Amazon co-founder’s decision to greenlight and heavily fund the film has drawn attention far beyond Hollywood chatter, including congressmen, especially when the math doesn’t add up.

(Photos by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for The New York Times; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

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Reports that Amazon paid roughly $40 million for the rights — beating the next highest bidder by about $26 million — along with an additional $35 million in marketing, have turned what should have been a routine content play into a headline-grabbing gamble.

That’s where the conversation shifted, and quickly. Sen. Elizabeth Warren didn’t just raise concerns — she put them in writing.

In a sharply worded March 15 letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, the Massachusetts Democrat warned, “The fact that Amazon is seeking favorable treatment from the Trump Administration while paying a far-above-market sum to produce and promote the Trump family’s film raises questions about Amazon’s exposure under federal anti-bribery law.”

She doubled down publicly, posting, “Amazon paid $40 MILLION for the rights to the Melania documentary—$26 million over the next highest bidder… Was the Melania movie one big bribe? We deserve answers.”

The letter, signed alongside several lawmakers, pressed Amazon to explain its financial decisions in detail, including how a documentary landed a price tag typically reserved for major studio releases.

Amazon paid $40 MILLION for the rights to the Melania documentary—$26 million over the next highest bidder.



Why'd they overpay? Maybe because Amazon wants Trump to hand over a bunch of special favors.



Was the Melania movie one big bribe? We deserve answers. pic.twitter.com/HLCj2FDgmP — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 17, 2026

The critics pointed out that an estimated 70 percent of the $40 million licensing fee — about $28 million — would go directly to Melania Trump, raising additional questions about the structure of the deal and its broader implications.

Online, the reaction was immediate and unfiltered, particularly in the comment section of Yahoo! Entertainment, where readers didn’t hold back.

One commenter speculated, “Obviously Bezos is looking for a multi billion dollar government contract,” while another questioned, “Come on — what other possible reason is there for making it?”

A third voice dismissed the project bluntly, calling it, “Overrated, overpaid should demand a refund.” Another said, Why don’t you call Bezos to speak before Congress and where is the investigation into Elon and DOGE handing off our social security numbers to another company that rigs elections?”

Others took aim at Bezos personally, with one remarking, “Its called Bezos has the spine of a jellyfish like Tim Cook, Musk, Gates, Zuckerberg etc,” and another adding, “Of course Jeff Boy overpaid. From the pocket of one clown into the pocket of another clown. That be Donny-Boy.”

Another wondered, “How much has the trump’s gained so far? Much more than she has, and her gains have been legal. Now, about amazon,….they probably just have really really bad taste to throw away money like that.”

One final post summed up the suspicion by suggesting President Donald Trump strong-armed him: “It’s called shakedown. You either pay or we hurt your business.”

Still, the film itself has followed a complicated path. “Melania,” a 104-minute documentary centered on the former first lady, entered theaters across roughly 1,400 to 1,500 locations in North America. Early projections suggested an opening weekend near $5 million, and while it ultimately debuted closer to $7 million—strong for a documentary—the numbers looked modest against a combined production and marketing spend nearing $75 million.

The connection between Bezos and Donald Trump added another layer to the discussion. Amazon has major financial interests tied to federal decisions, including contracts, trade considerations, and regulatory matters, which critics argue make the timing and scale of the investment more significant. At the same time, supporters frame the move as a high-risk, high-visibility content bet in a crowded streaming landscape.

In theaters, the film went on to gross approximately $16.4 million domestically and about $16.7 million worldwide. While those figures would typically be respectable for nonfiction storytelling, they fell short of recouping the upfront investment tied to the project.

On streaming, however, the story shifted. After debuting on Amazon Prime Video on March 9, “Melania” quickly reached the No. 1 spot in the U.S., becoming the most-watched title on the platform within its first 24 hours. That momentum proved short-lived, with the film slipping to No. 3 within four days — suggesting strong initial curiosity but limited staying power.

In the end, the backlash surrounding Bezos isn’t just about one documentary or a $75 million bet. It’s about perception — how a massive financial commitment, political proximity, and a high-profile subject collided in a way that made people look twice, even if none of it is really yours.