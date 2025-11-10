‘Got Her Acting Up’: Jeff Bezos’ Security Has Showdown with Police Over Kris Jenner and One Clue Has Fans Pointing Fingers

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s $165 million Beverly Hills mansion reportedly became the scene of a police intervention after their star-studded party reportedly got way out of hand.

A new report claims things got wild at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party on Nov. 8 — so wild that authorities were called to shut down the party after repeated calls from locals, and fans suspect they have a clue who dropped a dime.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez let Kris Jenner borrow their multi-million dollar mansion to host her 70th birthday party. (Photos by Dave Benett/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR; Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

According to TMZ, its unnamed sources claim Bezos’ neighbors contacted authorities to report “loud music and disturbances echoing through the hills.” On their first visit, police went easy on the millionaire crowd, issuing only a warning after speaking with security. The neighbors were within their rights to complain, considering the noise levels reportedly exceeded the posh area’s comfort zone.

Under California state law, noise complaints in residential neighborhoods are taken seriously, especially in exclusive communities such as Beverly Hills, which often enforce strict ordinances prohibiting excessive sound after 10 p.m.

The night reportedly escalated after Bruno Mars took the stage for a private performance, sending the crowd into a frenzy. The ongoing complaints prompted police to return, and this time they were less lenient.

TMZ also claims officers discovered that large fake hedges on the property were blocking the street outside. Since the structures reportedly lacked a permit, they had to be removed, forcing security and planners to comply and temporarily halt the party.

According to images circulating online, the soirée drew some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Oprah Winfrey, Adele, Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

TMZ shared footage of several police officers arriving at the scene and speaking with security and staff. Fans of the gossip outlet had a field day over the idea of police showing up to a 70th birthday party — especially one hosted by Bezos.

“Mad cause they having a good time and they wasn’t invited,” commented one TMZ follower.

Another shared a similar sentiment. “The neighbors were BIG HATINGGGG that they weren’t invited….. I’m sure their homes aren’t right next to each other.”

One user poked fun at Kris Jenner’s well-known knack for publicity. “Kris probably called the police herself to kick the party up a notch more. As someone said, a party isn’t a party until the police show up!”

Several followers were also shocked that one of the world’s richest men even had nearby neighbors. “Jeff Bezos has neighbors?” one person asked.

Taking a jab at Kris Jenner’s expensive facelift that has fans saying she shaved off about 20 years, one person wrote, “That face lift got her acting up!”

The wild bash is just another glimpse into Bezos’ new life since marrying Sánchez. The two tied the knot on June 27, 2025, after a multi-day celebration in Venice, Italy. Jenner and several of the same guests who attended her birthday party were also present at the Venice wedding.

Since the marriage, Bezos, 61, and Sánchez, 55, have showcased a more uninhibited side of their relationship — quite the contrast to the billionaire’s image during his marriage to MacKenzie Scott. The couple made their first post-wedding appearance during New York Fashion Week, arriving in impeccable style.

Bezos wore a sleek black suit and sunglasses, while Sánchez opted for a silky short dress paired with an oversized leather blazer.

While it’s surprising to think the billionaire may have to answer to an HOA, it’s oddly comforting to know he enjoys a good party like the rest of us.