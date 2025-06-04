‘Don’t Do It Jeff’: Billionaire Jeff Bezos Warned After Wedding Venue with Lauren Sánchez Revealed — Fans Say the Divorce Will Cost Even More

Jeff Bezos, 61, and Lauren Sánchez, 55, are set to wed this summer.

The billionaire Amazon founder and his bride-to-be will present their nuptials in Venice, Italy. Around 200 high-profile guests are expected to attend their marriage ceremony, which will be part of a three-day celebration from June 24 to 26.

In what could be a hint at Sánchez’s wedding party, the “The Fly Who Flew to Space” author’s bachelorette weekend in Paris featured Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry, and other women.

Former newscaster Lauren Sánchez is set to wed billionaire Jeff Bezos at a lavish venue in Italy. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair )

According to the Daily Mail, Bezos and Sánchez booked the Scuola Grande di Santa Maria della Misericordia building in the City of Canals for their weekend festivities. It has a total space of about 26,000 cubic meters, spread over two floors.

“Founded in the Middle Ages as a secular phenomenon of devotion and solidarity, the ‘Scuole Grandi’ played a key role in the social, political, and religious fabric of the Republic of Venice,” reads a description on the location’s website.

The note continued, “In the sixteenth century, they reached such a level of wealth and influence in the community that they were integrated into the social context of the Serenissima Republic, with a leading role in state ceremonies.”

Bezos and Sánchez’s upcoming wedding remains a highly anticipated social event. News about the celebrity couple’s relationship regularly prompts passionate responses online.

“Don’t do it, Jeff. It’s going to cost you a billion at least when she leaves,” someone warned in the Daily Mail’s comment section.

Likewise, another critical poster expressed, “I hope he gets taken to the dry cleaners soon to teach him a fine lesson.”

“I wonder if the divorce will receive as much hype as the wedding. I give it two years before we know for sure,” a third Bezos detractor added.

On Sánchez’s bride’s attire possibly being created by a well-known lingerie brand, a commenter jokingly asked, “Is Fredericks of Hollywood designing her wedding dress?”

Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and his glamorous fiancée Lauren Sánchez were spotted enjoying a romantic and luxurious dinner date night with her son Nikko Gonzalez and friends at the famed Puny restaurant in Portofino, Italy.



The loved-up couple, surrounded by a sizable security… pic.twitter.com/XVkhWdRHjF — backgridus (@BackgridUS) May 28, 2025

Sánchez is known for wearing revealing outfits in public. The former “Good Day L.A.” morning television show co-host was recently spotted in a skimpy maxi dress at a family dinner with Bezos and her 24-year-old son, Nikko Gonzalez, for a family dinner in the city of Portofino, Italy on May 27.

Sánchez shares Nikko with her ex-boyfriend, retired NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez. She and Bezos seem excited about their upcoming union as well as their blended family.

In addition to Nikko, Sánchez also gave birth to a son named Evan (born June 2006) and a daughter named Ella (born January 2008) with her first husband, Endeavor Talent Agency executive Patrick Whitesell.

Sánchez and Whitesell were married from 2005 to 2019. Bezos divorced his first wife, Makenzie Scott, in 2019 after 25 years of marriage and welcoming four children together.

Despite Bezos and Scott releasing a cordial joint statement announcing their separation, there was widespread speculation that Bezos had entered into an extramarital affair with Sánchez before they separated from their respective spouses.

Bezos later got engaged to Sánchez on his $500 million Koru yacht in March 2023. The Washington Post owner proposed with an estimated $2.5 million diamond ring. Sánchez claimed she “blacked out a bit” after discovering the engagement ring under her pillow.