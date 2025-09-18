‘Act Your Age’: Jeff Bezos Fans Say Lauren Sánchez Has ‘Completely Changed Him’ After Zooming In on Their Matching Outfits

Newlyweds Jeff Bezos, 61 and Lauren Sánchez, 55, made their stylish debut during a recent New York Fashion Week, turning heads in matching silk looks that both charmed and amused online fashion critics.

On Friday, September 12, the couple attended an invite-only launch party for 72 Magazine at The Cut restaurant, hosted by former British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful. But it was Bezos’s outfit in particular that had people doing a double take.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ matching outfits during NYFW send the internet into a frezny about who looks better. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Arriving hand in hand with her new husband, Sánchez wore a short, cream-colored slip dress paired with an oversized brown leather jacket. She accessorized with a chunky charm necklace and sky-high clear mules.

Bezos complemented her look, sporting a shiny dark blue silk suit and a matching button-up. He finished the outfit with a stylish watch, black loafers, and aviator sunglasses.

The couple has been seen at several celebrity-studded events during New York Fashion Week after spending their honeymoon touring Europe. With this being one of their first public appearances since their lavish wedding, social media erupted over their attention-grabbing garments.

“She looks like she’s wearing a nightie and he looks like he’s wearing her silk pajama bottoms,” said one Page Six reader after the outlet shared the images. But many had more to say about Bezos’ suit.

“LOL, it looks like something left over from the 70s!!” wrote one person, while another wondered, “Why is his suit so shiny ? Did the dry-cleaner mess up ???????”

Another reader echoed a more harsh critique: “I think Jeff Bezos needs help picking out his clothes. He looks horrible. His pants are too tight. They’re not long enough. And why is he wearing sunglasses at night? Come on old man act your age not your shoe size.

One person commented on the couple’s shifting dynamic: “He looks better than her now. LOL. His most recent face lift is a success. They are hilarious. Not sure how she looks so much worse than him over the past year. If bright harsh lighting hits her, it’s bad.”

But another commenter expressed skepticism: “It’s kind of weird how she’s completely changed him. He looks like a fool following her around.”

Sánchez, 55, and Bezos, 61, tied the knot in Venice, Italy, on June 27. The Amazon billionaire and Emmy Award-winning journalist exchanged vows on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in a ceremony that reportedly came with a $50 million price tag.

Some of their A-list guests included several members of the Trump family, a couple of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, Sydney Sweeney, Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates, and Barbra Streisand.

The pre-nuptial events included a welcome party at the Madonna dell’Orto church and a celebration aboard Bezos’ $500 million megayacht, Koru.

While the couple didn’t make their first public appearance until May 2019, it was widely suspected that their relationship began in 2018 while both were still married to their previous partners.

Their relationship was exposed in January 2019 following the tabloid release of steamy text messages Bezos had sent Sánchez prior to their respective divorces being finalized in a blackmail scheme, according to The Associated Press.

Sánchez was previously married to Patrick Whitesell, and Bezos’s former wife is novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The leaked messages included the Amazon founder declaring his love with texts like, “I love you alive, girl,” along with more direct messages such as, “I will show you my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon.”

When the private messages were made public, Bezos went after the tabloid and its publisher, American Media Inc. (AMI), and its owner, David Pecker.

The Associated Press reported that Bezos believed he was the target of “extortion and blackmail” by AMI and claimed the publisher went as far as threatening to publish “revealing” photos of him unless he ceased the investigation into how they obtained the private messages.