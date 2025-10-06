‘Has Jeff Put on Weight?’: Jeff Bezos Seen ‘Dragging’ Lauren Sánchez Through Paris, But One Tiny Detail In the Video Has Fans Doing a Double Take

Newlyweds Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos are enjoying the musings of being in love while attending Paris Fashion Week. The couple got hitched in an elaborate ceremony in Venice in June. Since then, they have been spotted hand in hand while gallivanting abroad.

On Oct. 4, the pair stepped out into the Parisian streets in coordinated gray attire that sometimes misses the mark for the Amazon co-founder and his new wife, who is known for her revealing wardrobe.

Jeff Bezos is sporting a new look during Paris Fashion Week that has fans taking notice of his transformation since his wedding to Lauren Sánchez. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair )



The business magnate wore pants, a shirt, a trench coat, and white and gray sneakers. Sánchez wore a peplum suit jacket with a cinched waist, calf-length skirt, and black heels. The vintage ensemble was from designer John Galliano’s Spring/Summer 1995 collection.

‘Once You Get the Ring on Her Finger, You Stop Trying’: Jeff Bezos Shocks Fans, Ditches Signature Look Weeks After Marrying Lauren Sánchez

With bodyguards flanking the wealthy pair, Bezos led Sánchez by the hand into their destination, a lunch date at Le Grand Café, according to Page Six. Footage of the couple walking through a busy area went viral on social media as people weighed in on their appearances. “They both look uncomfortable in those clothes,” remarked one onlooker.

At least one person approved of the former journalist’s modest apparel. They commented, “So glad she covered up those awful implants this time.” Bezos was told, “You’ve definitely beefed up and all so just stick to the tight high quality tees and jeans. This look doesn’t fit.”

However, the discourse about the hit-or-miss fashion choices was derailed when people became hyper-focused on the Amazon founder. More specifically, his noticeably puffed-out chest and midsection that poked through his shirt. One person asked, “Has Jeff put on Weight or what?”

But others were convinced that the businessman improved the look of his physique with ready-to-wear enhancements. “That shirt looks like it has muscles built in,” professed another person. A third individual wondered, “Is he wearing an abs prosthetic??”

JOE ROGAN: JEFF BEZOS IS RIPPED



“He is on hormone replacement therapy, in my opinion, because he gained a significant amount of muscle mass deep in his 40s.



I don't think it's bad, I think it's wise; the more muscle you have and the stronger your body is, the healthier your… pic.twitter.com/N9lHFwvody — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 1, 2025

To another group of users, the pair’s wardrobe was a distraction from a more pressing observation.

In the clips, Sánchez is hastily trying to keep up with Bezos as she pulls her along by the hand. “He’s also dragging her. And he looks far worse than she does,” read a related comment.

No matter the occasion, Sánchez and Bezos are always among the most talked about couples on the scene. Their days in Paris are proving to be no different.