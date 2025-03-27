‘She Better Watch Out’: Kris Jenner Debuts Shocking Transformation and Everyone Is Saying the Same Thing

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is stepping into the spotlight!

On March 24, Kris Jenner went viral after debuting a new hairstyle on Instagram while attending an event for Michael and Lydia Kives. She ditched her signature black soft-layered pixie cut for a sleeker, shorter black hairstyle.

Kris Jenner debuts new hairstyle months after inner circle said she was trying to keep up with her daughter’s looks. (Photo Instagram @krisjenner)

Celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan gave her a wet, slicked-back style that was cut inches above her shoulders. Jenner went for a side part, leaving a small piece of hair that was curled in an upside down “C” shape, resting on her face.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star wore a long-sleeved dress similar to Morticia Addams’s style in “The Addams Family.”

However, Jenner’s all-black gown came up all the way up to her neck, paired with a smokey eye, nude lipstick and soft orange-blushed cheeks.

In the plethora of photos she posted that day, the first three were of just her, and the last five were a combination of photos of her daughters Khloe Kardashian, 40, and 44-year-old Kim Kardashian.

Like her mother, Khloe sported a solid red dress with a matching shawl. Her younger sister Kim, on the other hand, wore a cream and pink floral dress.

Fans critiqued Jenner’s new look in the comments of Daily Mail’s report.

“Kris looks younger lol,” said one person, while another said, “Why did she ever have an old woman haircut when she looks so much younger like this? I would like to see her grow it long too.”

THIS IS HOW I WANT MY KIDS

(Not the personalities, but the successes)



RESPECT ON KRIS JENNER’S NAME.

SHE PUMPED OUT 2 BILLIONAIRES.



2 BILLIONAIRE KIDS. pic.twitter.com/NQ66HYEjGB — DR22 Ω 🪬🎭 (@DejaRu22) July 1, 2022

Another said, “Kris is stunningly beautiful. Even without fillers and filters she looks like she’s in her 20’s. She could be rich if she sold her beauty secrets.”

One person referenced Kim’s ex-husband and father of four of Kris’ grandkids, Kanye West. They said, “She better watch out, Kanye will be chasing after her.”

Some people were in disbelief that it was Jenner, even accused her of digitally altering her pictures. One said, “Photoshopping is astonishing. I just can’t imagine photoshopping photos of myself like I know what I look like in reality it would make me feel awful to constantly try to convince people that I look one way and then when they see me in person I’m completely different. It’s bizarre honestly to do that.”

Another wrote, “This is not what she looks like in real life. None of them actually look like their altered and filtered online photos.”

Had the perfect afternoon with @thebeautysandwich and followed it up tonight with makeup by @busterknight 🤍 I’m wearing @kyliecosmetics Kylash mascara and Skin Tint Blurring Elixir! pic.twitter.com/jHoecJ03Os — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) October 20, 2024

Back in November 2024, Life & Style reported that the 69-year-old momager had allegedly undergone several cosmetic procedures in order to stay looking youthful. An unnamed purported source told the site that the serial entrepreneur was attempting to keep up with her daughters by doing away with any wrinkles on her face. But her actions have led her inner circle to wonder when she’ll embrace her own skin, the tabloid claimed.

Jenner’s oldest three kids, Kourtney, 45, Kim, Khloe, and son Rob Kardashian, 38, were born during her marriage to her first husband, the late Robert Kardashian Sr. She had two more daughters Kendall, 29, and Kylie Jenner, 27, with ex-husband, former Olympian Bruce Jenner, who now goes by Caitlyn Jenner.