‘Am I Trippin’: Kris Jenner Unveils a Luxe New Photo, Only for Eagle-Eyed Fans to Spot What Appears to Be Toe Number Six and Demand Answers

Most people who are fans or simply know of the Kardashian-Jenner family already assume that much of the family edits and adds filters to most of their photos. Their assumptions were proved correct when Khloé Kardashian recently admitted to using photo enhancers. But the latest person who got caught tweaking her pics was Kris Jenner.

The matriarch shared a five-photo Instagram post flexing her elegant Oscar de la Renta outfit, which she wore to her mother’s birthday celebration. The butterfly-patterned gown, titled Butterfly Faille Bustier Tea-Length Dress, is a white, black, and yellow-colored dress with a matching jacket. She went for a soft, natural glam look with her signature soft curled pixie cut. Jenner looked nearly picture perfect in the $4,290 gown until eagle-eyed fans noticed an error that had someone speculating that she uses filters. It wasn’t her figure or rejuvenated face that sparked the theory but rather some new development to her foot.

Kris Jenner has fans doing double take after some notice she grew a sixth toe. (Photo: @krisjenner/Instagram)

The momager’s left stepper caused conversation when fans noticed that there was a sixth toe on it. She had on black low-heeled sandals, which contrasted with her white painted toe nails. While she only had five white painted toes, fans seemed to believe that an extra toe was snuggled at the end of her foot. People that have followed Jenner know that she only has the usual five toes, so what some spotted as a sixth toe had someone thinking it must be a photo editing error.

A person who stated that Jenner must have enhanced her photos before posting them wrote, “Filtered so much that a sixth toe grew on that foot.”

Another person who noticed her foot said, “6 toe steppa.”

A third asked, “Why she’s having 6 foot fingers?”

A fourth also asked, “Does she have 6 toes or am I trippin?”

At times, photo filters can edit images where they end up becoming distorted rather than enhanced. Other errors and inconsistencies that can occur on photos included lengthened limbs and missing or added body parts.

It’s not so far-fetched that she may have used filters on the picture. In fact, it’s known that at least one of her six children adds changes to their photos before posting and that’s her third eldest daughter, Khloé.

In a July 17 episode of her podcast “Khloé In Wonderland,” the Khloud Protein Popcorn entrepreneur spent 30 minutes answering some of rumors about herself. One rumor was that she Photoshops every photom which she said was untrue but there was a time that she used to edit every photo.

She said, “There was a time that I was around some people that would make me feel like I needed to. I also think it was the era too. I felt like a lot of people were Photoshopping or heavily Photoshopping more than they do now.”

The mom of two also noted that she thinks it was the thing to do back in those times to edit photos and that nearly every person was doing it. She says when she looks back at those photos that she had “heavily photoshopped” she now thinks she looked like a cartoon character.