‘Why Would He Do That All on Camera?’: Simone Biles’ Steamy Miniskirt Video with Her Husband Has Fans Saying He ‘Comes Off a Bit Extra’

Simone Biles is serving up game-day looks that could medal in their own right, but it’s the postgame celebrations with husband Jonathan Owens that have everyone talking for reasons beyond fashion.

The 4-foot-8 gymnastics Olympian turned heads wearing a custom navy miniskirt featuring Owens’ number 36 in the team’s signature white and orange colors to see her husband play in the Chicago Bears’ Oct. 19 victory over the Saints.

Simone Biles’ steamy post-game PDA with husband Jonathan Owens divided fans online. (Photo: simonebiles/Instagram)

The sports icon completed the tribute ensemble with a form-fitting white long-sleeve, knee-high white boots, and a personalized mini purse reading “Owens” in navy text. Silver jewelry added just the right sparkle to an outfit that screamed team spirit and wifely devotion.

But the real action happened after the 26-14 win when Biles shared an Instagram carousel capturing her stadium experience at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Among the slides was a video showing the couple’s affectionate reunion on the field, complete with Owens caressing his wife’s backside before pulling down her skirt and sealing the moment with a kiss. The intimate display, which Biles captioned “trust me, I know ball,” drew a flirty response from Owens himself: “And that’s facts.”

Simone Biles shows out to support her husband, Jonathan Owens, during football season, wearing a custom miniskirt with his jersey number on it. (Photos: @simonebiles/Instagram)

The footage sparked heated debate across social media platforms, particularly on Threads, where opinions ranged from disapproving to supportive.

One comment questioned the appropriateness of such public displays: “Why would he do that all on camera? Doesn’t seem like he has respect for her, in my opinion.”

Another expressed broader concerns about athletes’ partners on the sidelines: “What is this thing that all the athletes’ partners’ [have to] be on the sidelines doing all these hookups? Comes off a bit extra to me.”

Some referenced lingering doubts about Owens stemming from past interviews: “I really want to believe this man has good intentions with her, but since the interview, I just don’t like him or trust him and feel he is an opportunist using her for clout.”

Others expressed conflicted feelings, with one person writing, “Sigh, something about him seems suspect … but I love to see the black love.”

Yet the couple also found defenders, with one fan noting the newlywed energy: “Now uh miss ma’am you’re a gold medalist, and….. aw fuk it. Y’all still newlyweds n don’t see nothing else.”

Another supporter gushed, “I than watched this video a trillion times!! Loving [that] he loves his wife.”

The scrutiny of Owens isn’t new territory for the couple, who married in April 2023 during two separate ceremonies.

Public criticism intensified following his 2023 appearance on “The Pivot Podcast,” where he called himself “the prize and the catch” in their relationship despite Biles being a seven-time gold medalist.

She was clearly unbothered, but his comment rubbed many fans the wrong way, especially considering he admitted having no idea who the Olympic champion was when they matched on celebrity dating app Raya in March 2020. He even caught backlash for posing with Biles’ Olympic gold medal around his neck.

However, Owens appears to have evolved considerably since those early days.

An August 2024 video from training camp showed the Chicago Bears safety addressing teammates about his wife’s Paris Olympics performance, declaring her “the most decorated American gymnast in history.” He even conceded defeat in their ongoing debate about who’s the better athlete, recounting a rope-climbing contest where Biles’ technique left him admitting, “Nah, stay in your lane.”

The couple weathered additional controversy in January when Biles purchased a Hermès Birkin bag worth between $30,000 and $225,000, noting that Owens provided “emotional support” during the shopping trip. Critics questioned why the NFL player, whose estimated $2 million net worth pales compared to Biles’ $20 million to $25 million, didn’t pay for the luxury item his wife bought herself.

Despite the ongoing commentary about the couple’s relationship dynamics, financial arrangements, and public displays of affection, the two athletes continue projecting unity and pouring into each other.