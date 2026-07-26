‘What Is Wrong?’: Simone Biles Shares Concerning Post from the Hospital Weeks After She ‘Almost’ Died During Mysterious Medical Emergency

Gymnast Simone Biles is back in the hospital two months after a frightening medical emergency and months of personal transformations.

The 29-year-old gymnast said she nearly died last month after a mysterious medical emergency but withheld details on what happened.

However, her return to to hospital just weeks later has fans concerned and worried about her health after retirement.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is back in the hospital weeks after revealing she nearly died during a mysterious medical emergency. (Photo: Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Biles shared two semi-crpytic post on her Instagram Story Thursday. One image shows a flower bouquet her husband, NFL star Jonathan Owens, likely bought, according to the caption.

“I got back from DR the night before his birthdy & he surprised me WHAAAATT,” she wrote over the image, referring to his birthday on Wednesday, July 22.

‘She Is the Whole Package’: Simone Biles Attempts to Cover Up In New Vacation Photos Amid Criticism About Her Recent Transformation

The second photo shows Biles in a shower cap and hospital gown in a room. Owens was at her bedside as she seemed to be in great spirts and smiling.

“His birthday but he takes me to get my procedure. I woke up singing Bossman DLo’s “Talk My S—t,” a song by the Florida rapper.

Once Biles’ images began circularing on social media, supporters expressed concern, wondering what was truly going with her.

“So sorry to hear this didn’t know she was sick praying for her,” said one Facebook user. Another bluntly asked, “What is wrong with Simone Biles?”

Simone Biles shares photos before her procedure weeks after she “almost” died during medical emergency. (Photos: @simonebiles/Instagram)

Others began wishing the seven-time Olympic gold medalist a speedy recovery, saying, “Hope she’s going to be ok.”

Biles admitted she “almost” died during a medical emergency in June days after celebrating their third wedding anniversary in Louisville.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Biles posted a photo of her hospital wristbands on Instagram Stories.

“I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age, but almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card this week,” she wrote, explaining why she went public.

Biles said the ordeal became even more terrifying because her husband, Indianapolis Colts safety Jonathan Owens, was in Indiana at training camp.

“This was one of, if not the, scariest experiences of my life, especially since Jonathan was in Indy at practice,” she wrote. “I’ve been in bed resting this week.”

Critcism ensued after Biles refused to share details about her health and went on vacation two weeks later.

Simone Biles posted on Instagram that she suffered a health scare which was "one of, if not the scariest experience" of her life.



It's unclear at this stage what has happened, but the BBC has contacted her representatives for comment.



Wishing Simone Biles all the best 🤍 pic.twitter.com/f8de0NYTg2 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 7, 2026

The Olympian hit back at critics, while hinting that she had a new perspective on life after the health scare.

“Ugh these comments make me sad. A little over two weeks ago, I experienced a serious medical emergency that could have ended very differently, and this trip has been part of allowing myself to heal & appreciate being here,” she replied in her comments.

“I hope you understand that life changing experiences can shift your perspective,” Biles continued. “[And] that you’re able to extend a little more grace to others moving forward have a nice day!”

“Nosy people. Wishes for a full recovery sweet girl,” wrote one supporter, another said “Hope is not related to any work on her body part.”

Biles has not competed since winning silver in the women’s floor exercise final at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 5, 2024.

The following year, as speculation began brewing about her retirement, Biles revealed she had plastic surgery for a larger chest.

During a July 2025 trip to Belize, Biles sparked speculation with bikini photos before confirming in October that she had undergone three subtle surgeries in a TikTok video.

A month later, Biles confirmed she underwent cosmetic surgery and explained why she decided to go public.

“It’s just who I am and I feel like I’ve always tried to be open, honest and relatable,” Biles told People.

“Seeing me win medals at the Olympics, that’s not relatable. But what is relatable is how we feel about ourselves, what we talk about, what we go through and how we share openly, honestly. And so that’s why I decided to share it.”