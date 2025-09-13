‘Got to Get Used to Those’: Simone Biles’ New Look Has Fans Questioning Everything About Her Post-Olympic Transformation

Olympian Simone Biles has stepped up her game when it comes to stepping out in the spotlight, but it wasn’t just her stylish ensemble that had social media buzzing.

The 28-year-old gymnastics legend made quite the entrance at a luxury watch on Monday, Sept. 8, choosing to attend a social gathering instead of cheering on her husband Jonathan Owens during the Chicago Bears’ season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

Fans couldn’t get over her stunning look, saying the event was worth every missed football play.

Simone Biles looked dazzling wearing a gold shimmering dress at a private event in NYC. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Biles’ appearance at Audemars Piguet’s 150th anniversary celebration in New York City this week marked another milestone in her evolving post-gymnastics journey, with fans seeing her as a fashion influencer.

‘Speaking on Black Successful People’: Simone Biles Fans’ Outraged After Travis Kelce’s Brother Jason Reveals Problematic Take About Gymnast’s Talent

According to WWD, she was surrounded by former Olympic teammates Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Aly Raisman. Her fashion moment, not her absence from the football game, became an instant conversation starter, with admirers flooding her Instagram comments section.

Tennis icon Serena Williams captured the sentiment perfectly, writing, “Look like you are floating into your next part of your life.”

Another enthusiastic fan declared, “A real life Barbie! You are THAT GIRL!” while a third simply stated, “Yuh look goodt Simone.”

Biles commanded attention in a cream-colored David Koma sequin mini dress featuring leather trim, paired with Jimmy Choo’s coveted Max 150 platform sandals in champagne satin. The ensemble highlighted her confident stride into this new chapter, with the towering 5.9-inch heels adding drama to her petite frame.

Simone Biles skipped the Chicago Bears' season-opener on Monday to attend an Audemars Piguet event at NYC



(via @simnebiles on IG) pic.twitter.com/43pw5wDrhW — Paolo Songco (@PaoloSongcoNBA) September 9, 2025

However, the conversation quickly shifted to rumors that she may have gotten cosmetic work done.

When Lipstick Alley posted images from the watch event, one reader immediately referenced enhancement allegations, noting, “I gotta get used to those. Love her post-olympic life. glow and unbothered.”

Another said, “She’s giving Baddie, I’m not mad.”

These speculations stem from Biles’ recent vacation photos from Belize with Owens, where lime green bikini snapshots revealed what many interpreted as her notably bustier silhouette, particularly in revealing mirror selfies that showed her curves spilling over her swimsuit top.

Conversation about Biles’ physical transformation has intensified since concluding her historic Olympic run, with supporters expressing curiosity while celebrating her newfound freedom from competitive pressures.

This isn’t Biles’ first encounter with cosmetic procedures.

Over the years, she openly discussed a challenging experience with botox injections that left her with uncontrollable eyebrow movements during practice sessions. She described how her eyebrow would randomly elevate during training, causing teammates to point out the involuntary motion. The experience convinced her never to repeat the procedure.

The gymnastics superstar has been embracing her post-competitive freedom with renewed vigor, whether attending high-profile industry events or enjoying tropical getaways.

Biles has made some serious business moves throughout her career, securing major deals with Athleta, K18, and Visa while launching her own activewear collection. She currently ranks among the highest-earning female athletes globally, pulling in millions annually through strategic brand partnerships spanning everything from beauty products to technology.

As fans continue analyzing every photo and public outing, wondering if she is enhancing her looks or not, Biles remains focused on her evolving identity beyond the gymnasium floor.