‘That’s Right Stay In Your Lane’: Simone Biles Fans Have a Change of Heart About Her Husband Jonathan Owens After Latest Video

Last year, NFL player Jonathan Owens once famously claimed he had no clue who his Olympic gymnast wife Simone Biles was when they first met.

For some people online, he added insult to injury during the interview when he referred to himself as the “prize” rather than her, sparking backlash from many of Biles’ fans who interpreted his remarks as cocky and disrespectful.

Simone Biles’ husband, NFL star Jonathan Owens responds to criticism about calling himself the “prize.’ (Photo: @jowens/Instagram)

However, a new video released on Untold Sports’ TikTok shows that the Chicago Bears safety is now crystal clear on who his wife is — and he can’t stop talking about her.

The NFL veteran returned to training camp earlier this month to prepare for the upcoming season following his experience at the 2024 Paris Olympics to watch Biles’ history-making performance.

The clip opens with one of Owens’ coaches showing snippets just before practice of Biles’ medal-winning performances in Paris. A proud and humbled Owens then stood up before his teammates in the team’s Halas Hall practice facility to share his thoughts while revealing he had just returned from witnessing his wife make history again.

“I had the honor of watching my wife, man, get 3 gold medals,” he said. “She is the most decorated American gymnast in history. So, I got to see her make history, man. So, I’m blessed, man. Ready to get back to work.”

The franchise had granted the newlywed of one year time off from training camp to go travel to Europe to support his wife of one year as she represented the country on gymnastics’ biggest stage.

Win after win, Owens was seen in the audience with her family, cheering her on, and cameras even caught him adding up his wife’s score from the pews on a notepad.

He even caught some flak on social media when Biles let Owens wear one of her medals, with some fans arguing that he hadn’t rightfully earned it. However, Biles quickly shut down the criticism, stating that she allowed her entire family and him to wear the medal and there was nothing wrong with him celebrating her achievements.

“So don’t ever make assumptions. Like y’all are so f—king miserable. Leave us alone,” wrote in response to a TikToker who called out Owens online.

In addition to gaining Biles more honors at the Olympics, seeing her win and how dedicated she is to her sport seems to have finally resolved one of the couple’s biggest ongoing debates.

During Biles’ appearance on Peacock’s “2023 Back That Year Up with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson,” the 27-year-old gymnast mentioned that she and Owens have argued over who is the better athlete.

According to the Houston native, her husband “could barely” complete her workout when he tried it.

When asked who she thought was better, she diplomatically responded, “I think we’re good at our own sports. Difficulty and ability … Gymnastics is harder, if he agrees or not.” Biles added, “We fought over it a couple of times and then we vowed once we got married we wouldn’t talk about it again. But it keeps coming up every time.”

In the Untold Sports clip, it seems Owens has finally conceded that his wife is the GOAT, not just in the gymnastics world, but also in their household.

When one of his teammates asked if Biles was like “LeBron and Jordan combined,” Owens had to admit she might be better.

“There’s nobody [like her]. In that world, because since it’s [an] individual sport, it’s kind of like how Serena was, you know,” he explained, noting that her greatness brings an expectation of always competing at the highest level. “You just dominate and you keep expect them to come out dominating and keep doing it.

When asked if Biles ever taught him some flips, Owens confessed they had a rope climb contest.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m finna whup you.’ Bro, I look over. Her legs are straight out like at 90 degrees,” he explained. “No wasted movement. I made it like halfway up, bro, and then I’m like, ‘Nah, stay in your lane.’”

Biles’ fans have embraced this side of Owens, with one commenting, “We didn’t get off on a good foot, but he’s trying.”

Another fan wrote, “I am starting to like him now. He made a comeback and it’s beautiful to watch.”

Some attributed this “new” Owens to a public relations makeover, while others say it’s genuine and that people just needed to give him time. Fans are also looking forward to seeing Biles on the sidelines at Owens’ games this fall as she has done for the past two seasons.

Many also praised how invested he was in her competition, noting, “When he was in the crowd calculating the score himself… can’t wait to watch her cheer him on this season again.”

Overall, most people are just happy to witness their love.

As one fan put it, “That’s right, stay in your lane! We love a King uplifting his Queen! Simone seems to be an All Around Lucky Lady! So happy for y’all! Good luck on the next chapter!”