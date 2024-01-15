‘Obviously, He’s Very Fine’: Simone Biles Opens Up About What Attracted Her to Husband Jonathan Owens After NFL Star Says He’s ‘The Catch’ 

Gymnast Simone Biles opened up about her relationship with NFL star Jonathan Owens during a recent interview with Vanity Fair, and the gymnast also revealed what attracted her to her hubby.

The couple met on the celebrity dating app Raya in March 2020 after Biles slid into his DMs. They instantly hit it off when they met in person just days later. Owens insisted during a recent interview he didn’t know who the 2016 Olympic champion was when they met.

After close to two years of dating, he proposed to Biles on Valentine’s Day back in 2022 and they tied the knot twice in 2023 — first in a civil ceremony last April in Houston and again in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last May.

Simone Biles opens up about what attracted her to her husband, Jonathan Owens, after meeting on the dating app, Raya. (Photos: @simonebiles/Instagram)

Biles admitted that she was first attracted to Owens’ looks, adding that she was also attracted to his kindness and confidence.

“If I’m going to be honest, obviously, he’s very fine,” said Biles. “Besides his looks, he was so sweet and kind, and I think what I liked about him was his confidence. He truly believes he’s the best at everything.”

Owens took some heat last December after he revealed in an interview with “The Pivot Podcast” that he wasn’t aware of who the Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast was at first. The Green Bay Packers safety said he was in college and busy training during Biles’ Olympic achievements and he didn’t watch much television.

“Literally I’d been on the app for a couple of days, man, and it’s like she pops up and I’m like, ‘Let me see who this is. Gymnastics. I ain’t never…’ I had never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity,” said Owens. “I’ll see what’s up. I swiped her, and it said we matched.”

The 28-year-old added that he wasn’t ready to settle down and was afraid of commitment, but he and Biles fell in love. Afterward, he was asked during the interview, “So, you really were the catch?” Owens replied, “I always say the man’s the catch.”

The seemingly innocent remark took off, and Owens was widely criticized online. He defended himself by sharing a post with the caption, “Unbothered Just know we locked in over here.” Biles added in the comments, “… for life,” and shared her own post of the two on her Instagram page.

Biles was the first Black gymnast to win the all-around World Championship title, which she did in 2013 at the age of 16. She went on to win four gold medals at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games as well as a bronze medal.

She recalled meeting Owens back in 2020 and said she was reluctant to join the dating app following a breakup.

“I had just broken up [with someone], and my friend was like, ‘Get on Raya, get on Raya,’” said Biles. “My guard went straight up when she said ‘dating site.’ The second week, I met him in person, and the rest is history. We were hooked.”

Biles also spoke about her two weddings with Owens. “I’ve never had so much fun in my life,” she recalled. “I was 19 when I won my first Olympics, and I was like, How am I supposed to top this? My wedding topped it. It was the greatest feeling ever.”

The Vanity Fair interview with Biles hits newsstands in Vanity Fair’s Jan. 23 issue.