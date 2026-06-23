‘Girl, Are You Okay?’: Simone Biles’ Global Getaway Comes Under Fire as Fans Accuse Her of Ignoring Doctor’s Orders After Frightening Close Call

Simone Biles rarely passes up an opportunity to leave the United States and unwind abroad.

But a recent getaway came with unexpected scrutiny after the decorated gymnast appeared to ignore her doctor’s orders.

The criticism may come as a surprise to longtime fans familiar with Biles’ love of traveling.

In fact, the Olympic champion is currently jet-setting across the world while her fans are concerned about her health.

Simone Biles clapback at fans who criticize her for traveling after near-death experience. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP via Getty Images)

With Biles taking a hiatus from gymnastics and her husband, Jonathan Owens, currently in his NFL offseason, the couple have had some free time to take another trip.

According to her Instagram story, as of Tuesday, June 22, Biles is in Malaysia.

She posted images from Hong Kong a day earlier, while staying at the Mandarin Oriental hotel.

But the idea of Biles jet-setting on tour after battling a severe injury did not sit well with many.

In fact, her adoptive mother — and biological grandmother — Nellie Cayetano Biles was born in Belize before moving to the United States.

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However, her June 16 recap post about their vacation sparked critical remarks from fans who recalled Biles’ medical emergency weeks earlier.

Biles sent the internet into a frenzy when she claimed that it could have been fatal and shared images of a hospital band.

Her fans’ comments went from concern to confusion as many wondered why she was on vacation after she had claimed she had to be on bed rest for two weeks.

The highly decorated gymnast caught wind of the comments and left a pointed response under one of them.

She shared four photos of herself posing in a black-and-white bikini and cropped cover-up.

Holding what looked like an alcoholic beverage, she made the duck-lips face in the first photo, and posed with her white purse in the last three.

“Relaxing in paradise,” she wrote in the caption.

While many fans complimented her pictures and celebrated her recovery, others challenged the seriousness of her health scare.

One person questioning it said, “Lmfao weren’t you just on death’s door??”

Someone else with more questions wrote, “Almost died but on vacation drinking??”

“Girl are you okay?,” asked a more concerned fan.

A fourth person typed, “Almost died but look at these traveling selfies….,” adding two laughing emojis at the end.

Simone Biles responds to fans asking about her near-death experience weeks ago. (Photo: @simonebiles/Instagram)

To this, Biles replied, “Ugh these comments make me sad. a little over two weeks ago, I experienced a serious medical emergency that could have ended very differently, and this trip has been part of allowing myself to heal & appreciate being here.”

In a more clap-back kind of tone, Biles continued, “I hope you understand that life changing experiences can shift your perspective. & that you’re able to extend a little more grace to others moving forward have a nice day!”

Fans supporting her recovery journey wrote messages like “Happy to see you feeling better,” and “You owe no one an answer to their nosey questions. Enjoy your life!”

Biles has yet to share the exact nature of the medical emergency.

She initially indicated that she was in the hospital on June 6 in a photo on her Instagram story.

The post was an image of her arm with patient bands resting on her wrist.

She wrote, “I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age, but almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week.”

Biles dubbed it “the most scariest experience” of her life and indicated that her husband Owens was away at football camp in Indiana when the incident occurred.

She added in her post writing, “I’ll explain sooner or later but s/o to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited & or sent flowers loooovveeee y’all.”

Her next five Instagram posts after the frightening incident – which happen to be her most recent five posts – have all been of her trip to Belize.

She hasn’t let her critics’ comments stop her from posting and enjoying her life.