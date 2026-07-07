Simone Biles and Husband Jonathan Owens Make a Fashionable Splash at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding — And Fans Can’t Get Enough

Simone Biles is known for her fashion-forward looks whenever she steps out on the scene — and things were no different when the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history and her NFL husband Jonathan Owens attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

The pair wore stunning color-coordinated burgundy ensembles that looked like they stepped right out of a magazine as their couple style lit up social media.

However, fans also couldn’t help but notice the love between them.

Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, made a splash with their stunning looks at Taylor Swift’s wedding. (Photo: @simonebiles/Instagram)

Swift and Kelce’s July Fourth weekend nuptials literally shut down Midtown Manhattan with the biggest A-list names in entertainment in town for the lavish soireè.

Biles and Owens were among those on the star-studded guest list, and they certainly made an entrance (and an impression) that was worthy of their sports greatness.

Although some fans were puzzled about whether Biles and Swift actually knew each other, an inquiry resulted in the greatest American gymnast of all time clearing the air.

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Underneath a post of the couple’s wedding looks, a fan wrote “ When has Simone Biles and Taylor Swift even spoken to each other?”

To which she responded, “Remember this, I only show ya’ll what I want ya’ll to know.”

On Instagram, Biles gave fans a full look at the couple’s wedding look and fans gushed about not only the clothes, but also how in love the two looked in their pre-ceremony photo shoot.

“The perfect love story, followed by the perfect night,“ Biles captioned the post.

Owens shared his own photo dump on Threads and captioned it, “What a night! So grateful to be able to witness such a beautiful ceremony with so many amazing people. We love to celebrate love, a night we’ll truly never forget. Congratulations to the couple!!!”

“When he took charge to protect the dress as she got in,” one Threads user commented on the Indianapolis Colts safety making sure that Biles’ gown didn’t get ruined on the way to the ceremony.

“Best dressed couple I’ve seen thus far,” added another.

A third user couldn’t help but celebrate beautiful Black love.

“You both look so incredible and confident – thank you for showing the world what a beautiful black couple looks like,” they wrote.

“Well damn!!! Yall look STUNNING!! I already know yall were best dressed,” an additional user shared.

The couple’s night out comes just weeks after Biles terrified fans after revealing that she suffered a near-death experience because of a medical emergency she did not describe.

On June 6, Biles, 29, took to Instagram to share details of what happened.

“I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age, but almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card this week,” Biles wrote via her Instagram Stories at the time.

She attached a selfie of her arm, which was filled with white and red hospital bracelets.

“This was one of, if not the, scariest experiences of my life, especially since Jonathan was in Indy at practice,” she continued. “I’ve been in bed resting this week.”

Luckily, she made full recovery and went on a couple’s vacation with Owens a short time later.