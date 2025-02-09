‘You’re Ok with Your Man Being the Prize?’: Simone Biles’ Husband Jonathan Owens Tags Along for ‘Emotional Support’ as She Buys Her Own Luxury Bags and Fans are Furious

Olympic champion Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, stay in the headlines for their loud support of each other despite the public’s criticism.

The 27-year-old athlete faced some scrutiny last month after sharing the shopping experience on her Instagram Stories. In the post, she revealed that Owens, tagged along as her “emotional support” when she purchased a light brown Hermès Birkin bag.

“Treated myself to a new lil bby while in New York,” Biles wrote over images posted on Jan. 13. “Jonathan came for emotional support, baby I was sweaaaating.”

Fans had tons to say and even more questions, with some fans wondering why the Chicago Bears player didn’t foot the bill for the pricey accessory. The controversy intensified on social media platforms, with critics taking aim at both the couple’s financial dynamics and the timing of the purchase.

Gymnast Simone Biles bringing her NFL husband Jonathan Owens on her luxury shopping experience sparked an outrage among jealous fans online. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Some critics took issue with Biles sharing the purchase on social media, with one person stating, “He’s the one who should need the emotional support because he should be buying the bag. I would’ve left that emotional support part out if I were her.”

The luxury Hermès Birkin bag often fetches around $30,000 on resale platforms and ranges in price ranges up to $225,000, depending on design and style.

With Biles’ net worth estimated between $20 million and $25 million, the decorated gymnast significantly outpaces Owens, whose net worth is estimated around $2 million, although it is not clear how these estimates were derived.

Owen recently completed his seventh year in the NFL and his supportive wife couldn’t wait to praise him online. “Will support my man till the very end proud of you 36! year 7 in the books,” Biles captioned a collage of footage of the couple at Owens games on Jan. 26.

Simone Biles husband, Jonathan Owens, accompanied her on their trip to NYC, where she purchased a new Hermes Birkin bag. (Photos: @simonebiles/Instagram)

In another post, according to Essentially Sports, she wrote, “Farewell to our time in chicago see you in a few months.”

The pair are preparing to move away from the Windy City and into their newly renovated mansion in her hometown in Texas for the NFL offseason.

Videos and photos capture Biles and Owens posing for the camera and kissing on the sidelines as well as leaving a football stadium. The post received over 361,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fans gushing over their union.

“I love how they support each other,” wrote one person, while another said, “We all deserve a partner as supportive as Simone.”

A more critical comment read, “This what a relationship look like when you’re ok with your man being the prize huh?”

Biles and Owens tied the knot during two separate ceremonies in 2023 and rang in the New Year with an intimate celebration at home. Since their marriage, the couple have faced public scrutiny on multiple fronts.

During a 2023 interview on “The Pivot Podcast,” Owens referred to himself as “the catch” in their relationship, a remark that sparked backlash online from fans who thought he wasn’t giving his new wife the respect that she deserves.

The former Texans player and Biles met on the celebrity dating app Raya in March 2020 after the gymnast slid into his DMs. They met in person just days later, but Owens claimed he had no idea who the 2016 Olympic champion was.

“Literally I’d been on the app for a couple of days, man, and it’s like she pops up and I’m like, ‘Let me see who this is. Gymnastics. I ain’t never,’” he told the hosts. “I had never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity. I’ll see what’s up. I swiped her, and it said we matched.”

Together, the two seemed focused on each other and have shown they are united in love in the face of negativity.

The pair, both athletes, share a bond where they both support each other. Owens has been very vocal about his wife being “The GOAT,” even bragging to his teammates after she blazed the Paris Olympics.

After images from their wedding day hit the internet, Biles received criticism for her choice of hairstyle, particularly regarding her natural hair edges.

Owens later appeared to address the criticism subtly but firmly on social media.

Sharing loved-up wedding day photos alongside a few casual moments with his wife, he captioned the post, “Unbothered. Just know we locked in over here,” signaling that the couple remains unshaken by public opinion.

Biles emphasized her journey toward embracing her natural hair, highlighting the societal pressures Black women often face regarding appearance standards.

The gold medalist’s recent shopping spree and farewell post to Chicago comes months after her historic performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the honor as Sports Illustrated’s 2024 Sportsperson of the Year.