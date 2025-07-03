‘When She Get Them?’: Simone Biles’ Bikini Pics Stuns Social Media as Critics Speculate About Her New Transformation

Simone Biles delivered serious eye candy in her latest bikini photos, leaving fans praising her toned beach body and undeniable glow.

The highly decorated gymnast showed off her new breast in a lime green swimsuit while on what many would consider a “bae-cation” with her husband, Jonathan Owens. The couple recently took a trip overseas to San Pedro, Belize, and shared their experience through Instagram Stories, highlighting scenic views, local cuisine, adventurous excursions, and candid moments of each other.

Simone Biles new baecation photos has fans speculating she’s gotten some breast implants. (Photo: @simonebiles/Instagram)

In the first image Biles shared she struck a pose in a lime green two-piece swimsuit with a matching coverup and black sunglasses. The Olympic gold winner balanced most of her weight on her left leg as she gazed out to the left.

From far away, nothing looks different about Biles, but once the photo is enlarged, her chest looks amplified. Even in the next photo, she took one that made it more obvious that she might’ve had some work done.

In a four-photo collage, Simone Biles shared snapshots of their hotel pool, a drink and purse by a lounge chair, Owens swimming, and her white shoes by the sea. But it was the mirror selfie that drew the most attention — with her face partially hidden by her phone, fans couldn’t help but notice her bust spilling out of her bikini top.

Simone Biles Oct. 2024 vs. July 2025. (Photo: @simonebiles/Instagram)

Fans unleashed a storm of reactions in the comments on Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram, igniting a heated debate.

One person asked, “When she get them?” fueling speculation that Biles got breast implants, though she has never confirmed it.

Other opinionated people believe Biles’ alleged enhancements are too big for her 4 foot 8 inch frame. “Her waist is too tiny for that size… surgical enhancements should be proportionate,” said a fan.

Another wrote, “They’re so new they still have the price tag on. Hopefully they go down a little bit. They’re huge for her frame.”

But some people cheered Biles on with her decision to undergo surgery. “I was wondering what was different but they look good and natural it’s not too much and I love that for her,” said a person.

Meanwhile, many took this as a sign that she might be officially ending her gymnastics career. However, she has yet to confirm or deny any plans to retire. “Welp she just announced her retirement. She looks good,” another person wrote.

But Biles is not a complete rookie to cosmetic enhancements.

Last year, the 28-year-old opened up about a bad experience she had with botox, which led to her decision to never do it again. She explained that during one part of the procedure doctors inject botulinum toxin into her facial muscles so they don’t move.

“I would be standing at practice and then my eyebrow would be slowly going up like this,” Biles explained while demonstrating. “[My teammate] would be like ‘Simone, your eyebrow’s doing it again!’ I’m like, ‘I feel it.’ I couldn’t get it back down. But it would go back down in like 20 seconds, and it would randomly do that.”

Towards the end of her story, she confirmed that she is “not doing that again.”

you guys really gotta stop asking athletes what’s next after they win a medal at the Olympics — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 4, 2024

As far as retirement, many assumed she would hang up her leotard after completing her Paris redemption performance. But after snagging her 10th Olympic medal in last year’s vault final, the gymnastics icon made it clear she might not be done just yet.

“Never say never,” she told a reporter in Paris, teasing a possible return for the 2028 Los Angeles Games — though she later joked, “But I am getting really old.”





