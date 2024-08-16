‘Steve and His Wife Cheated on Each Other’: Marjorie and Steve Harvey’s Relationship Advice to Struggling Couple Backfires a Year After Dodging Rumors About Their Marriage

Not all of Steve Harvey’s fans believe that he is living happily ever after with his wife, Marjorie Harvey. For a year, the couple has been plagued by rumors that the fashionista had an affair with a bodyguard and a personal chef.

The “Family Feud” host has denied the hearsay while Marjorie has largely ignored the negative tales by limiting her presence on social media. Despite recently celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary and dispelling speculation of an impending divorce with lovey dovey posts, fans are still revising the pair’s past remarks about enduring the trials of relationships.

Steve and Marjorie Harvey’s eight-year-old advice to a young couple trying to overcome infidelity backfires when fans revisit it to bring up rumors of their alleged troubled marriage. (Photo: @iamsteveharvey/Instagram)

In particular, viewers of Steve’s former eponymous daytime talk show have flocked to a 2016 clip tacking cheating. The episode featured guests Bill and Giuliana Rancic and Marjorie. The two couples made an effort to help out a younger pair of guests in the audience.

The woman, Katie, disclosed that her high school sweetheart of 10 years, Dekeidrius, had been unfaithful while she was pregnant with their third child. In the wake of his affair, which began on social media, being uncovered, the man grew distant, choosing to eat and sleep in different areas of their home.

Katie wanted to know if a breakup would be the best course of action, noting that their six-year-old daughter had begun to notice an obvious shift in her parents’ interactions. Marjorie was the first to share her advice with the unwed couple.

She began by telling Katie, “You get to choose what you want for your life and for your children. If you’re OK, your children are gonna be OK.” The Memphis native was previously married twice before tying the knot with Steve in 2007. She also called out Dekeidrius for using his father’s own infidelities as an excuse for his behavior.

“What you don’t ever want is your daughters to have father, daddy issues, looking for someone that’s gonna treat them right because of a void that they’ve had in their life. … And what you don’t want is for your son to repeat the same cycle,” said Marjorie.

She ultimately left the decision up to the couple, telling the man he needed to decide if Katie was worth changing for and for Katie to make marriage a requirement if that is what she desires from her longtime partner.

Bill told the father of three it was time he “man up” and quit playing childish games. Giuliana told them to “dig deep in your soul” and to work through their issues. When Steve finally chimed in, he questioned where the commitment was. “How much how y’all got to play?…Y’all playing right now. You too old for this,” and “You all can make it,” he said.

In the video’s comments, many called out the man for being a cheater, saying that rationalizing his behavior with his father’s actions was “pathetic.” But multiple others were hyperfocused on the Harveys and persistent rumors regarding their marriage.

Steve Harvey talks about cheating allegations leveled against his lovely wife Marjorie. pic.twitter.com/XwIUr5hU0k — OLAMIDE 🌸💖 (@Olamide0fficial) September 12, 2023

“Body language speaks louder than words. Look at the distance and hands off between Steve and Marjorie,” wrote one person. Though seated side by side, Steve had his legs crossed and was leaning away from his wife. Marjorie sat poised with her hands in her lap.

Another speculator commented that “Marjorie and Steve drop they heads together on cue” when Katie reveals the infidelity took place while she was pregnant. While Marjorie is a mother of three, none of the children are with her husband.

Steve, however, remains plagued by accusations that he was an adulterer in his first two marriages. A third person stated, “How ironic that both Steve and his wife cheated on each other.” Neither Steve nor Marjorie have ever admitted to enduring infidelity in their relationship.