‘She’s 85… Not Dead’: Normani’s Grandma Wild Answer About Her Dream Man On ‘Family Feud’ Leaves Steve Harvey Stunned and Embarrasses Her Family

Steve Harvey has mastered the art of turning unexpected moments into television gold, and recent “Family Feud” episodes prove exactly why he remains one of daytime television’s most beloved hosts.

The seasoned entertainer often finds himself on the receiving end of some particularly memorable contestant moments, creating the kind of spontaneous comedy that has made his version of the long-running game show appointment viewing.

Steve Harvey was left speechless when Normani’s 85-year-old grandmother gave a wildly inappropriate answer about her dream man on Family Feud. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

What began as routine survey questions transformed into yet another unforgettable exchange, highlighting King of Comedy’s wit and reactions, defining “Family Feud” entertainment.

‘Bring the Cougar Out’: Steve Harvey Blushes Over ‘Family Feud’ Contestant’s Flirty Answer About His Looks

The most recent buzz centers around Episode 7 of “Celebrity Family Feud” Season 11, which premiered on Aug. 21, featuring Fifth Harmony’s Normani and her family facing off against comedian Michelle Buteau’s team.

The episode began on a celebratory note. As Harvey greeted Normani’s family, he got to the matriarch Barbara Steward and said, “Happy birthday, grandma! Eighty-five and still fly. That’s what I’m talking about.”

The pivotal moment arrived when Harvey started the game and posed the survey question: “When you picture the man of your dreams, he’s holding what?”

Without hesitation, Barbara buzzed in first and delivered her answer with complete confidence: “His private.”

The response sent shock waves through the studio, with Harvey immediately breaking his professional composure and the entire building erupting in disbelief.

Normani’s reaction was perhaps the most telling, as she dramatically acted as if she might collapse to the ground, asking, “What she say?” in apparent disbelief at her grandmother’s bold response.

Harvey, still processing what he had heard, pointed directly at Normani’s mother and exclaimed, “That’s your mama,” before repeating Barbara’s answer for the stunned family: “She said ‘He’s grabbing his [bleep]!'”

When the show’s Instagram followers weighed in, cracking jokes at her hot-to-trot answer.

“Grandma had some flashbacks,” one person wrote, while another cleverly referenced the classic Barbara Mason song “Woman to Woman,” remixing the opening lines as “Barbara… this is Shirley… what did you say on TV?”

Some celebrated Barbara’s boldness with comments like “If grandma wasn’t a freak in her days, they wouldn’t have even been born” and “She’s 85 not dead!!”

One particularly amused viewer simply stated, “Hahahaha i love ‘dirty’ grandmas.”

Despite Barbara’s memorable moment, her risqué answer unfortunately wasn’t among the six responses on the survey board.

Michelle’s team seized the opportunity, with various family members correctly guessing answers including “flowers,” “money,” “jewelry,” “my face,” and “food,” ultimately dominating the round with five correct responses. The missing survey answer that remained undisclosed turned out to be “puppy/animal,” but by then, Barbara’s response had already stolen the spotlight.

However, this wasn’t Harvey’s first encounter with unexpectedly flirtatious contestants.

An earlier episode from April 22 featured the Hill family tackling a seemingly straightforward survey question about commonalities between Harvey and Mr. Clean.

The board held six answers, and Harvey set it up with his signature flair: “Top six answers on the board, name something Steve Harvey and Mr. Clean have in common.”

Deborah Hill didn’t hesitate. She hit the buzzer with “shiny bald head”—the No. 1 answer. Jahman Hill added “you’re both famous” at number three, and Kim Hill kept it practical with “they both like stuff clean,” sliding into No. 6.

That’s when La Tasha Hill kicked it up a notch. With a smile, she delivered: “Good looks.” Harvey’s eyebrow shot up as she clapped along, insisting, “It’s up there.” She was right — it landed in the fourth spot. Harvey leaned in, playful but serious enough to keep the moment real: “Watch ya self, darling. I’m a full-blown situation.”

The family kept swinging, but when Monisha Hill guessed “they both smell good,” the buzzer shut her down. Strike one. That’s when Deborah Hill came back for seconds, firing off: “They both got that tight body.”

The studio erupted. The Hills high-fived like they’d won the Super Bowl, the crowd roared, and Harvey blushed so hard he had to lean back. Ms. Deborah wasn’t done either, adding a saucy, “Alright now. Alright now!”

Harvey, laughing through it, gave her the title she earned: “Aight, M\s. Deborah gon’ bring out the cougar!”

Moments like this explain why “Family Feud” still hits.

Harvey doesn’t just host — he reacts, improvises, and reminds everyone that the funniest TV is the kind you can’t script.