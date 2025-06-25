‘I Thought She Cheated?’: Marjorie and Steve Harvey’s 18th Anniversary Posts Backfire Amid Lingering Cheating Allegations

After years of cheating speculation and rumored trouble in their marriage, Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie still appear to be madly in love.

On June 24, the Harveys celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary by sharing tributes on Instagram. Each of their posts featured a montage of clips sequenced differently but still captured the same moment.

Steve and Marjorie Harvey celebrate 18 years of marriage and overcoming salacious rumors. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

They each share a video that begins with the couple walking hand-in-hand out of a building as they smile and head to their vehicle. Once they arrive, Marjorie notices a large bouquet of red roses in the car and she turns to kiss Steve before they both get in.

The stylish pair were seen wearing Louis Vitton on the way to the Paris Fashion week Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 on June 25, 2025 in Paris, Franco.

Steve chose for his attire a classic black blazer that had a hint of texture from the lapels that were embellished with black beads. He also wore black slacks, black shoes and a white dress shirt underneath that was left untucked.

Marjorie, a former stylist and designer, wore a feathered gray gown with cutouts on each side that extended around her stomach and waist. A high slit on her right thigh allowed her to show off her legs and her skin-toned pumps.

She also posted her own message to Steve under her video.

“18 years, A lifetime to go. Happy Anniversary My Love,” Marjorie wrote in the caption of her video, which she set to Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s 2013 duet “Part II (On The Run),” a song often seen as an ode to enduring love through ups and downs.

In his caption, Steve wrote, “To my Ride or Die @marjorie_harvey … my best friend thank you for all the years of holding me down #Number18.” He paired the message with Bad Bunny’s “La Mudanza” — a track about moving on and starting fresh, which some fans found to be an unusual choice for an anniversary post.

Marjorie wrote back his comments, “Always baby.”

Fans online joined in on the Harvey’s celebration in their comment section and even applauded them for overcoming the alleged previous drama in their marriage.

One person on Marjorie’s page said, “@iamsteveharveytv I so happy y’all didn’t let them haters mess up your beautiful precious marriage.”

Another wrote, “Show all the haters! I love it. It’s too funny.”

A third added, “Happy to see that you guys are keeping it alive and well.”

But the comments were a tad different in Steve’s post, “I thought she cheated?” one person asked, to which another replied, “That’s what I thought but I guess we ain’t caught up.”

Steve Harvey denies rumors that his wife Marjorie Harvey cheated on him with a bodyguard and personal chef:



“We fine. I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do because we fine… I ain’t got no time for rumors and gossip.” pic.twitter.com/Z9fNU3Cjna — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 27, 2023

For the past couple of years, Steve and Marjorie have been dealing with allegations of infidelity in their marriage. Over that period both started posting each other less and less, adding fuel to the fire.

In 2023, there was a claim made that Marjorie had cheated on “The Family Feud” host with his chef and a personal bodyguard, in addition to unsubstantiated rumors that Marjorie was seeking $400 million in a divorce settlement.

However, there is no exact trail that points to how the allegations began, nor is there any evidence to support them.

Marjorie once clapped back in August 2023, by posting an article from Matt McMillen Ministries titled “How to Handle Being Lied About.”

Addressing the hearsay head on, she wrote, “My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us. However, to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are. Read and share this with your loved ones that may not know how to properly cope. God Bless all of you.”

That same year, Steve also shared some words on the matter at an event at InvestFest.

“Before I get started,” he said on stage to the crowd. “just let me say I’m fine. Marjorie’s fine. I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do, ’cause we fine. Lord have mercy. I sure wish I could cuss, though. Sometimes you just wanna respond.”

Steve also can’t seem to shake the rumors that he was an adulterer in his previous marriages and Marjorie was his mistress. The “Kings of Comedy” star was married to Marcia Harvey from 1981 to 1994 and Mary Shackelford from 1996 to 2005. Despite the longstanding gossip that Marjorie was the third wheel in both marriages, Steve has maintained that they did not get romantically involved until after his divorce from his second wife was finalized.

He initially met Marjorie at a comedy club in 1990 but says they didn’t reconnect until 2005 and one day after he finalized his divorce from Mary.

During their 18-year marriage, the couple did not have children together but raised a blended family of seven — four from Steve’s previous marriages and three from Marjorie’s past relationships with ex-husbands Jim Townsend and Donnell Woods. Notably, this marks the third marriage for both Steve and Marjorie.

