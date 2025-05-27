‘Snakes In the Garden’: Marjorie Harvey Put on Blast By Her Ex-Husband Ahead of Tell-All Sequel Exposing Claims That ‘Lady Heroin’ and Steve Harvey’s Failed to Help with Prison Release

Jimmy Townsend will not let the story of him and his ex-wife Marjorie Harvey die any time.

The formerly incarcerated drug kingpin was married to Marjorie when he was convicted in 1992 on federal charges of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and sentenced to life in prison. The two divorced in 2002 and share adult children Morgan and Jason.

Townsend, a Memphis native like his ex, was granted a second chance at a free man’s life when President Barack Obama commuted his sentence the day before leaving office on Jan. 19, 2017. According to Bureau of Prison records, Townsend was released a year later.

Rumors alleging that Marjorie and her husband, Steve Harvey, played pivotal roles in his release have circulated online for some time. According to Townsend, that narrative could not be further from the truth.

Steve and Marjorie Harvey are accused of not aiding her ex-husband Jimmy Townsend gain clemency after 27 years in prison. Photos: Iamsteveharveytv/Instagram; Jim.i.townsend/Instagram.

“They had nothing to do with me getting out of prison, although they are in the perfect position to help me, but they didn’t,” he said in a May 26 Instagram post. Townsend continued, “I’m not bitter about that because here I am sitting in front of y’all having written a book, two books in fact.”

The author published “Snakes in the Garden,” a tell-all book about his former street enterprise and how Marjorie, aka Lady Heroin, contributed to his success and downfall, in 2023.

The convicted felon is currently promoting part two of the story, which he promises will be “the hottest read of 2025.” He told followers, “It’s basically about the life of me and Marjorie,” before reiterating one last time that “N-O. They had nothing to do with me getting clemency. That’s the end of that.”

In the comments, a fan typed, “Thank you for clarifying that rumor.” But on Facebook, the Harveys were hit with a string of critical remarks. One person boasted, “KEEP THEY AZZ IN CHECK MAC.”

Another user said, “Steve and Marjorie will do nothing for no one. They are takers.” And a third remarked, “Never thought they would assist. Seemed self-centered!”

Marjorie married the longtime TV host in June 2007. The pair met years earlier in the late 80s. They reconnected in 2005. By that time, Steve had been married and divorced twice and fathered three children. Marjorie had become a mother to a third child, Lori Harvey, and also had two ex-husbands.

Townsend bashed the couple two years ago when he described them as “hypocrites” and alleged that they “kicked me when I was down” by disrupting his relationship with his son Jason and grandkids. He pointedly said that Marjorie “sold her soul to the Devil” and that he had no issue dragging the duo through the mud in his books.