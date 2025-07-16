‘Them Kids Were Right From the Start’: Steve Harvey’s Honest Reaction to His and Marjorie’s Kids Trying to Block Their Marriage Resurfaces Amid Fading Cheating Rumors

Steve Harvey has been swatting at haters in defense of his relationship with Marjorie Harvey for years. The lovebirds reconnected in 2005 after briefly dating in the 1990s and wed in 2007.

However, “The Stepmom Summit” episode of Harvey’s eponymous talk show has since resurfaced, once again renewing interest in the early aughts of their romance.

In the clip from 2016, Steve recalled his and Marjorie’s kids from separate relationships confronting them before they tied the knot.

“One time all our kids went bowling together… They came back and said, ‘Mom, Dad, we want to talk to y’all,'” he began.



He continued, “All of our kids, all seven of them, decided that they didn’t think she and I should be married. … ‘I don’t want y’all to do the marriage yet. We need time to adjust.”

Marjorie chimed in, “Verbatim, they said that we ‘didn’t ask’ them.” Both had previously been married — Steve twice and Marjorie twice.

The comedian and his first wife, Marcia Harvey, share daughters Karli and Brandi, 40, and Broderick, 31. He shares son Wynton, 27, with his second wife, Mary Shackelford. Both women have accused Steve of infidelity.

Marjorie shares a daughter Morgan, 40, and son Jason, 31, with ex-husband Jim Townsend. Her youngest child, Lori Harvey, 28, with ex-husband Darnell Woods, who rounds out the blended family, was adopted by Steve after his and Marjorie’s wedding.

Steve said he had no interest in hearing the kids out, so Marjorie smoothed things over. “I’m not discussing a d—n thing with y’all. First of all, all y’all are stupid. … I don’t like yo mama no more! … I ain’t going back to yo mama no more. I can’t stand yo mammy. … That’s what I wanted to say,” he told the studio audience.

Viewers have revisited the YouTube clip from the show in the past two years. Among the reactions is one that reads, “Marjorie says what she says because HER children’s biological fathers went to prison. Steve was never in prison. He could have done better by his kids.”

Both Townsend and Woods served prison sentences in connection with narcotics convictions.

Townsend was pardoned in 2019. He has penned a two-part memoir, “Snakes in the Garden,” about his days as a kingpin and life with his ex-wife. A second person commented, “Well, I guess them kids [were] right from the start.”

For the better part of the past two years, the Harveys have been plagued by infidelity claims. Marjorie is accused of having an affair with one of their chefs and a member of Steve’s security team. The “Kings of Comedy” star has slammed such claims numerous times on his morning radio show as well as during speaking appearances.

In June, the pair celebrated their enduring love with an 18th wedding anniversary trip to Paris.