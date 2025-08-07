‘He’s Watching Those Twins’: Fans Clowned Jeff Bezos’ Weak Dance Moves Until They Realized Why He Couldn’t Keep Up with Lauren Sánchez

Lauren Sánchez was stealing the shine from her billionaire husband, Jeff Bezos, on their night out in Spain.

The couple was spotted out together in a nightclub continuing their vacation overseas. They hit the dance floor in Ibiza, Spain, on Aug. 5, but Sánchez appeared to be having a better time out than Bezos — or maybe she just ha more animated dance moves.

Lauren Sanchez breaks out in dance during her outing with Jeff Bezos. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

In the video, she steals the scene in a vibrant, brightly colored dress that immediately catches the eye. Her long hair follows her as she sways her head rhythmically from side to side. Keeping her body in one place she uses march-like leg movements while curling her arms upwards to the beat.

Meanwhile, the Amazon founder — who stood right in front of his new bride — was more reserved and still. He swayed slightly from one leg to the other and bopped his head lightly but his moves didn’t stand out so much in comparison to Sánchez’s. She was dancing so hard that her strap had fallen off of her shoulder.

Fans reacted to the video in TMZ’s Instagram comments.

One person said, “Sis is marking her territory.. making sure no one gets close to her man.”

Someone else claimed Sánchez’s dance moves marked her celebrating the fact that she scored a billionaire as her husband.

“That’s the rich lady dance I ain’t mad dancing to the bank dance,” said one.

Others zoomed in on her tight dress and her chest.

“Are the headlights on? Asking for a friend,” one person wrote. Another added, “High beams, for that matter.”

“So embarrassing,” someone else replied, while another joked, “He don’t see her dancing he’s watching those twins bounce around.”

It does appear that the marching and arm curl mixed move may be one of Sánchez’s signatures. Just two weeks ago she was spotted in Cannes, France, turning up to Kendrick Lamar’s “They Not Like Us.” She and her husband were dining at a restaurant when someone captured a moment of her doing those same movements to the hip hop track. Though Bezos was seated, he was smiling from ear to ear as he recorded her dancing.

The former journalist appeared to have better control of her footing on dance floors than she did earlier this week while on her double date outing. She went out with her husband, “The Wolf of Wall Street” actor Leonardo DiCaprio and his model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti on Monday.

The four were photographed exiting Bezos’ yacht when Sánchez was seen struggling to walk on the rocky beach. Despite the difficulty, she opted to keep on her nude heels, which complimented her nude and textured bodycon dress. Luckily, she had her man there to assist her and ensure that she didn’t fall.

Bezos held her hand tightly as they walked across the beach and smiled at the paparazzi.

It’s not clear when the newlyweds will officially come back to the states. They returned at least once earlier last month for the billionaire summer camp in Idaho. But then they went right back to Europe to continue their extended honeymoon. The couple exchanged their wedding vows at the end of June.