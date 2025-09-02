‘Mom Dying Didn’t Change Their Overly Entitled Life’: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Spark Outrage with Another Lavish Escape Days After Funeral

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, one of the world’s wealthiest couples, have emerged from a period of mourning to resume their globe-trotting lifestyle, as they were recently spotted in another country.

The newlyweds strolled hand in hand through the vibrant streets of Mexico City’s Coyoacán district two weeks after the death of Bezos’ mother. It was their first public outing since attending the funeral for Bezos’ mother, Jackie Bezos, who passed on Aug. 14 at age 78 following a long battle with a neurodegenerative disorder.

The Amazon co-founder and his new wife had previously cut short their honeymoon in Venice to return home during that difficult time. They were seen taking in the sights at the iconic Frida Kahlo Museum before heading to the exclusive Handshake speakeasy for cocktails, according to photos posted by Hola!

Their latest trip through Mexico suggests they are slowly resuming the celebrations and travels that had been put on hold.

However, their return to luxury travel hasn’t gone unnoticed by social media critics.

“Guess mom dying didn’t change their overly entitled life. Shameful,” one person wrote on Y! Entertainment, expressing frustration with what they perceived as inappropriate timing.

During their Mexico City tour, Bezos kept things understated in a fitted black polo and blue jeans, while Sánchez brought glamour in a white halter-neck dress accented with oversized gold earrings.

The couple appeared relaxed as they wandered through Coyoacán’s colorful plazas and historic landmarks, embracing their roles as curious travelers rather than global icons. Local media reported they had arrived the night before and wasted no time diving into the city’s renowned nightlife scene.

Another Y! Entertainment reader offered a different perspective on their wealth: “With all his money they can honeymoon the rest of their lives.”

This comment highlights the stark reality that Bezos, with his $243 billion fortune, operates in a completely different sphere than most grieving families, who might struggle to take time off work or afford travel during difficult periods.

The criticism intensified when another commenter connected their prolonged honeymoon timeline to broader economic inequality: “They got married in June, and their honeymoon was ‘cut short’ due to the death of Jeff’s mother in August? THAT is clear evidence that billionaires make their money off the backs of others who do the actual WORK. Other cases: Musk and Trump.”

Behind Bezos’s astronomical wealth lies the remarkable story of Jackie Bezos, a woman whose teenage pregnancy in 1964 Albuquerque could have derailed her future entirely. At 17, she faced expulsion from high school for being pregnant, but her father negotiated a deal allowing her to finish under strict conditions. Jackie persevered through night school while working full-time at a bank, often carrying two duffel bags to evening classes — one filled with textbooks, the other with diapers and toys for infant Jeff.

Her pivotal moment came in 1995 when Jeff asked his parents to invest in his internet bookstore concept. Despite his warning of a 70 percent chance of failure, Jackie and her husband Miguel invested nearly $250,000 of their savings. This leap of faith transformed their modest investment into extraordinary returns as Amazon evolved into a global powerhouse worth $2 trillion today.

Bezos and Sánchez’s relationship traces back to a “Manchester by the Sea” movie premiere, but their real connection sparked in 2018 when he tapped her aviation company to work on Blue Origin filming. At the time, both were married to other people, but everything came to light when leaked text messages exposed their affair and ultimately unraveled their marriages.

Their relationship became public the following year, leading to their engagement in May 2023 aboard his $500 million yacht Koru. They exchanged vows in a lavish estimated $50 million Venice ceremony on June 27.

The couple faced additional scrutiny during Jackie’s funeral service in West Miami, where Sánchez’s fashion choices became controversial talking points.

Critics questioned her navy blazer and black skirt combination, arguing someone with unlimited resources should have worn traditional all-black attire to such a solemn occasion.

One X user offered a more measured response to the ongoing criticism: “Tough to judge how anyone grieves, but going out together shows they’re leaning on each other. As for the markets, Jesse’s probably right that Bezos has bigger things on his mind than daily swings.”

As Jeff and Lauren continue their Mexican journey, possibly heading to Xochimilco’s floating gardens or Teotihuacán’s ancient pyramids, their return to public life raises uncomfortable questions about wealth, grief, and social expectations that seem unlikely to fade anytime soon.