‘It’s Straight Out of an AI Generator’: Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ Wedding Photos Spark Backlash, Critics Accuse Couple of Faking ‘Perfect’ Fairytale

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ wedding photos are too good to be true, according to some. The couple tied the knot in Venice on June 27 and the first images of Mr. and Mrs. Bezos were published by a reputable fashion magazine on the same day.

The duo’s ceremony also nabbed Sánchez the June digital cover of Vogue magazine. Inside, a feature story and photo shoot highlighted more of her bridal bliss. Among the footage was a photo of the smiling bride and groom, presumably after they exchanged vows.

Photos from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Venice wedding spark photoshop accusations. (Photos by Dave Benett/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

Bezos and his bride gleefully walked down a gray carpeted aisle as guests beamed at them from white chairs arranged at the outside venue. That otherwise “picture-perfect” moment has since come under question by content creator Allison McSorley, who not only believes it was staged but also manufactured with AI.

McSorley describes herself as someone who is “investigating tech influence” in her Instagram bio. Days after the wedding, she uploaded multiple posts detailing alleged inconsistencies to prove her claims.

She pointed out things like the “warped fingers” of a wedding day photographer and Sánchez, as well as a chair that appeared to be missing a leg in the first image of the husband and wife.

“There’s a lot going on, and none of it adds up,” she claimed. The couple’s wedding bands also appear to be missing. She also zoomed in on details of Sánchez’s gown found in posts uploaded by the newlywed and Vogue magazine.

Those subtleties include buttons that stop at her waist in one image, but then they trail down the train of the Dolce & Gabbana dress in another photo. She also zoomed in on a safety pin in the dress’ corset top and blurred lace details in others. “It’s straight out of an AI generator, “ she said the creative about the differences.

McSorley continued, “Ask yourself this: Why are we being shown edited realities by billionaires that are then being amplified by the legacy media? This isn’t lived reality. It’s synthetic narrative control.”

One person who watched her video breakdown commented, “They’ve been doing this for decades. Since photoshop was invented. Hello!!” A second individual was convinced that more than editing failures had been exposed. “Amazing eye for detail. We’re being fooled,” they wrote.

Pushing back against her claims, wrote, “hi there… professional photographer, fujifilm global ambassador, and owner of an image editing software tool company here (that utilizes AI)… All of the things you just cited as things to be worried or concerned about are completely normal and have completely logical explanations.”

A fouth person stated, “Believe none of what you see, half of what you hear and only what you feel

A fifth reaction alluded to Anna Wintour’s departure from Vogue when they wrote, “It’s like someone left Vogue over this or something.”

On June 26, it was widely reported that Wintour stepped down as editor-in-chief. She served as the magazine’s overseer for 37 years.

However, the images of Sánchez standing in what could be perceived as a bridal suite were captured during her final fitting at Dolce & Gabbana’s atelier in Milan days before the ceremony.

The cover photo, where McSorley also pointed out Sánchez’s missing ring, was also snapped during that same shoot taken by American photographer, Tierney Gearon and German Larkin of Milan.