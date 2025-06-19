‘She Cheated on Her Husband with Bezos’: Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ ‘Love Story’ Under Fire as Fans Point Out the Overlap In Their Past Marriages

Lauren Sánchez, 55, and Jeff Bezos, 61, are closing in on their wedding day. The engaged partners are expected to tie the knot around June 26 in Venice, Italy.

The former “Good Day L.A.” television show host and the billionaire Amazon founder’s relationship history is filled with drama that has kept the public intrigued.

Sánchez and Bezos became trending topics in July 2019 when they showed up together at Wimbledon in London. They both were finalizing divorces from previous marriages at the time.



Billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos is set to marry former TV anchor Lauren Sánchez in an expected lavish wedding ceremony in Italy. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Bezos married MacKenzie Tuttle (now Scott) in 1993 and had four children together. The Princeton University graduate and his first wife announced in January 2019 that their marriage was ending.

MacKenzie and Jeff’s divorce was finalized in April 2019, with the financial settlement making Scott one of the wealthiest women in the world with a current estimated net worth of $30 billion.

“I’m so grateful to all my friends and family for reaching out with encouragement and love. It means more than you know. MacKenzie most of all,” Bezos tweeted.

The Albuquerque-born businessman continued, “I’m grateful for her support and for her kindness in this process and am very much looking forward to our new relationship as friends and co-parents.”

Sánchez wed Endeavor talent agency executive Patrick Whitesell in August 2005. They share a son born in 2006 and a daughter born in 2008. Lauren is also the mother of a son, born in 2001, with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez.

A court granted divorce to Sánchez and Whitesell in October 2019, reportedly after she had started seeing Bezos romantically. There was speculation that Sánchez and Bezos cheated on their respective then-spouses.

Fast forward to May 2023, Bezos proposed to Sánchez aboard his $500 million yacht known as Koru. He reportedly presented his wife-to-be with a $2.5 million diamond ring during a European vacation. Their impending wedding is rumored to cost between $11 million to $25 million.

“When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit,” Sánchez told Vogue magazine in 2023 about the lavish proposal. “The Fly Who Flew to Space” book author also expressed she is “looking forward” to being Mrs. Bezos.

As the date of their wedding draws closer, Bezos and Sánchez remain a major topic of conversation among celebrity watchers. An alleged associate of the future newlyweds spoke to the press about their romance.

“Anyone who knows Jeff and Lauren socially, professionally, or through their charity ventures understands why they are together. They are a team,” a supposed friend of the couple recently told Yahoo Entertainment.

The anonymous source also said, “She’s smart, adventurous, and fun. She keeps him on his toes. Lauren really is the yin to his yang.” Bezos and Sánchez have been photographed out together in Europe over recent weeks ahead of the pending nuptials.

In addition to an unidentified insider, internet outsiders are also sharing their thoughts on Sánchez preparing to exchange vows with one of the richest people in the world, who has an estimated fortune of $230 billion.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos were all smiles at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix this weekend. 🏁 📸: Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic; IPA/SplashNews pic.twitter.com/LxTOZ2kEyD — Page Six (@PageSix) May 26, 2025

“Homewrecker – how you got him is how you’ll lose him,” an outspoken Sánchez critic commented on the Yahoo website.

Plus, Bezos was offered unsolicited warnings. For instance, someone wrote, “There were many cases in which women married a man, who left his wife to marry them, only to be disappointed in the end.”

One commenter predicted Jeff’s second marriage will end in divorce like his first one, writing, “Bezos should just preemptively cut her a check for a big chunk of his net worth. Just get it out of the way, off the table.”

Additionally, Yahoo framing Sánchez as the so-called “winner” in a presumed online battle over her “billionaire love story” with Bezos came under fire in the comment section as well.

“She ‘course corrected’? She cheated on her husband with Bezos. Man, I wish I had this PR person when I was single,” one person stated. A like-minded complainer wondered, “How is adultery a love story? Sorry, not tracking.”

Despite the scrutiny, Sánchez walking down the aisle in front of over 200 expected guests is still on the horizon. The Blue Origin space flight passenger partied in Paris with bachelorette gal pals like Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, and Eva Longoria.

“Lauren and I are always sending DMs building each other up,” Kardashian revealed to Vogue magazine in 2023. “Every time there’s a look that we like, she’ll say, ‘WOW,’ or ‘OMG, you look amazing.’”

Bezos and a group of his male friends purportedly met up at the Ten con Ten restaurant in Madrid on May 17 for his bachelor party. According to reports, the entourage also went to the Gunilla Club later that night.

The 2023 Vogue article also featured Bezos discussing Sánchez. The owner of the Blue Origin space technology company said, “Lauren has amazing intuition, almost witchy powers in that regard.”

Sánchez gave her thoughts on Bezos, too. On her fiancé, the licensed pilot said, “He’s just extremely enthusiastic, and extremely funny. He can be really goofy. I mean, you’ve heard him laugh, right?”