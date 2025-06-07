‘Would Not … Surprise Me If He Cancelled’: Jeff Bezos’ Wedding to Lauren Sánchez Triggers Prenup Warnings as Expert Predicts Airtight Deal to Protect His Billions

Jeff Bezos is preparing for what promises to be one of the most extravagant wedding celebrations in recent memory, but tabloids are speculating that the Amazon founder and world’s third-richest man is not proceeding without taking extraordinary legal precautions first.

The 61-year-old billionaire and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez, 55, are set to exchange vows during a lavish three-day ceremony in Venice from June 24 to 26.

Tabloids are speculating the former news anchor finds herself at the center of what one legal expert is saying could become one of the most complex prenuptial negotiations in celebrity history.

Celebrity attorney reveals how a pre-nuptial agreement could hold up Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s nearly billion wedding. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair )

Unlike typical celebrity unions, this agreement involves protecting assets that span multiple industries, international holdings, and business arrangements so intricate they rival major corporate mergers in their complexity.

“Jeff Bezos doesn’t just want a prenup, he wants a prenup that will survive any legal challenge,” longtime California lawyer Alphonse Provinziano, who frequently works with celebrities and other high-net-worth individuals, told RadarOnline.

The attorney emphasized that creating such a bulletproof agreement requires complete transparency and extensive documentation of Bezos’ sprawling business empire.

This cautious approach stems directly from Bezos’ previous marital experience. When he married MacKenzie Scott in 1993, Amazon was merely a fledgling online bookstore operating from a garage, and the young entrepreneur could never have predicted the retail giant it would become.

That decision to forgo a prenuptial agreement would prove financially devastating when the couple divorced in 2019. Scott walked away with a 4 percent stake in Amazon, instantly catapulting her into the ranks of the world’s wealthiest women, with Forbes now estimating her net worth at over $165 billion.

The current prenuptial negotiations reflect lessons learned from that costly oversight.

Provinziano explained that for someone with Bezos’ wealth, the process involves “preparing documentation of the complex accounting arrangements and business deals he’s involved in so that she couldn’t later claim that he hid certain assets from her.” The attorney noted that in some states, prenups must also be “conscionable,” meaning they must be fair to the party with fewer assets.

Meanwhile, wedding preparations continue for what promises to be a spectacular celebration at a centuries-old Italian villa.

Someone allegedly close to the planning described an atmosphere of intense excitement, with water taxis and hotel concierges reportedly buzzing with anticipation. The guest list is expected to include the Kardashian-Jenners and other celebrity A-listers, befitting a ceremony that insiders predict will be the event of the century.

The prenuptial situation has sparked considerable discussion among observers, with many weighing in on the wisdom of such extensive legal protections.

Reality Tea readers have weighed in with their own observations about high-profile unions and financial security.

“Nothing says love like a prenup,” one person wrote.

Another questioned the relationship dynamics, with one observer noting, “”Prenup, over the top wedding ceremony, Hollywood friends in attendance, plastic surgery, both adulterers…what possibly could go wrong.”

Another said, “I had/have no doubt that Bezos will protect his fortune. It’s all about the dollars.”

When RadarOnline posted the latest about the Bezos prenup speculation on its Instagram, its followers were just as sharp.

“Get your preup baby everyone needs one,” one wrote, while another joked, “Would not at all surprise me if he cancelled the wedding.”

Another added, “She will probably get 1 billion dollars.”

A third comment spoke directly to those who wondered about why he would get the contract done in the first place, writing, “Lmao! He ain’t stupid now is he.”

As the June wedding date approaches, all eyes remain on Venice, where love, luxury, and legal protection will converge in what promises to be an unforgettable celebration for Bezos and Sanchez’s nuptials.