‘What Is She Wearing?’: Lauren Sánchez Tries to Covers Up at Jeff Bezos’ Mom’s Funeral But Her Awkward Wardrobe Choice Has Fans Zooming In

When Amazon founder Jeff Bezos faced one of life’s most difficult moments last Friday, his new wife Lauren Sánchez stood by his side as they arrived at his mother’s homegoing service in West Miami.

The couple, who married just two months prior in a lavish Italian ceremony, presented a united front during this deeply personal time.

However, what was meant to be a solemn occasion quickly became the subject of intense social media scrutiny, not for the billionaire’s grief, but for his wife Lauren’s fashion choices.

Social media criticized Lauren Sánchez’s mismatched funeral outfit at Jeff Bezos’ mother’s service. (Photo: Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)

The pair stepped out of a black SUV at the Caballero Rivero Westchester funeral home on Aug. 22, walking hand-in-hand toward the private memorial service, in photos shared by Page Six.

Bezos, 60, appeared appropriately dressed in a traditional black suit with matching shoes, keeping his composure behind dark sunglasses. Sánchez, 55, opted for what many considered an unconventional funeral ensemble: a dark navy blazer paired with a long black skirt, completed with black high-heeled sandals and an elaborate updo.

The private ceremony, attended by no more than 50 family members and close friends, was held west of Little Havana.

The service honored Jacklyn Bezos, who passed away on Aug. 14 at age 78 after battling Lewy body dementia. The matriarch had been instrumental in her son’s success, providing nearly $250,000 to help launch Amazon in 1995.

In an Instagram tribute, Jeff described how his mother “pounced on the job of loving me with ferocity” after having him at just 17 years old.

When TMZ posted photos of the couple going into the service, many hopped in to criticize Sánchez for not dressing in the traditional monochromatic black usually worn at funerals, even teasing her husband for not helping her out.

“One of the richest men in the world, yet he couldn’t Amazon order his wife a matching blazer with her black skirt…at his mother’s funeral?” one user commented, highlighting the irony of the fashion misstep.

The commentary grew more pointed as users expressed disbelief at the outfit coordination.

“What is she wearing???” questioned one observer, while another stated, “Wife looks disheveled & why not nice fitted suit with pumps.”

The criticism continued with another user writing, “I was thinking the same! How can they have so much and but not one black matching SMDH! Everybody has a funeral outfit ridiculous.”

While some critics couldn’t overlook the mixing of navy and black and questioned why someone with unlimited resources wouldn’t wear a coordinated traditional black outfit to such an important event, others noted that Sánchez’s navy and black ensemble was appropriate and asked for grace as the family is mourning.

This latest fashion controversy adds to a growing list of style-related criticisms Sánchez has faced since her relationship with Bezos became public.

Her clothing choices have consistently drawn attention, often overshadowing the events she attends. The scrutiny intensified following their Mediterranean honeymoon, where her wardrobe selections in Saint-Tropez became tabloid fodder. Critics targeted everything from curve-hugging leather pieces to sheer dresses, with many suggesting she needed professional styling help.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos were spotted leaving Cherry restaurant after a stylish dinner date in Saint-Tropez. ✨(📸: MEGA) pic.twitter.com/XmQ4MOUYXN — Wonderwall (@Wonderwall) July 25, 2025

The pattern continued into August when the newlyweds were spotted at an Ibiza nightclub. Sánchez’s body-hugging dress became the evening’s talking point, particularly when wardrobe malfunctions occurred during her energetic dancing. Onlookers noted how the tight-fitting outfit seemed ill-suited for how she was dancing and showed off her chest too much.

Earlier this year, Sánchez appeared to acknowledge the ongoing criticism by debuting a dramatic hair transformation. She traded her signature dark brunette locks for honey-brown highlights, courtesy of celebrity hairdresser Pete Burkill.

Her New Year’s Eve reveal came with an optimistic caption: “New hair who dis? Excited for tonight. Happy New Year everyone. So excited for 2025.”

However, the makeover was short-lived, as she soon returned to her familiar all-black hair color.

As the Bezos family continues to grieve their loss, the focus on Lauren Sánchez’s attire serves as a reminder of how public figures remain under constant scrutiny, even during their most private moments.