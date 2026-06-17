‘Goodness Gracious’: Lauren Sánchez Turns Heads After Awkwardly Maneuvering Into Her Car as Ultra-Tight Outfit Restricts Every Move

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos are in full summer vacation mode, staying in Paris for the next few days.

The Amazon founder is in the City of Light to attend the 10th edition of the VivaTech tech and venture capital conference as a guest speaker.

He brought his wife, Sánchez, to tag along on the overseas trip.

Lauren Sánchez is getting slammed for wearing a tight dress while out in Paris, and she and husband Jeff Bezos visit the French capital. (Photo: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

While she may have traveled to support her husband, the couple could also stick around for Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2027 later this month.

has leaned more into the fashion scene since marrying Sánchez, a former journalist, who is often criticized for her revealing wardrobe choices.

The most recent time this happened was when she was captured leaving her hotel wearing a body-hugging midi dress on Sunday, June 14.

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Paparazzi spotted Sánchez walking toward her vehicle in a soft blue vintage Christian Dior ensemble with a chainmail cowl neck.

The dress turned sheer from the hips to the knees before ending in chainmail panels that swayed with each step.

She paired the look with flesh-toned closed-toe heels, a silver purse, and black sunglasses.

In typical fashion, Instagram users complained about Sánchez’s sense of style.

One person who had strong feelings about her look said, “Why doesn’t she dress appropriately for her age? Yuck.”

Someone else who felt similar wrote, “I can dress from Goodwill more elegant, expensive and classy over that sh-t.”

Aside from the look, many also complained that the dress was a size or two smaller than what Sánchez wore.

One critic asked, “Does she realize that the dress is too tight for her she needs 2 sizes up?”

Sánchez and Bezos began their romance in 2019, with many onlookers taking issue with her tight and bosom-baring clothing.

But Sánchez has remained unfazed, even at their June 2025 wedding, as she continues to embrace her sultry style.

The 56-year-old revealed the inspiration behind her provocative style while on “The View” in 2024.

She admitted, “I really look up to women like Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez, Sofía Vergara — they really embrace their culture when they dress and so I think, it’s just in me.”

Does Lauren Sanchez look better before or after her plastic surgery ?? pic.twitter.com/cPBppOHjZs — Val (@TrumpsHurricane) June 29, 2025

Her tight-fit dress certainly turned heads, but online chatter quickly expanded once fans zeroed in on another jaw-dropping feature.

One person commenting on her looks wrote, “Too Much plastic surgery.”

Another typed, “She looks freaking weird! Her face has had way too much work done. Especially her mouth!”

Many online sleuths have long speculated that Sánchez has enhanced her lips and cheeks with fillers. Others are equally convinced she boosted her curves with breast augmentation.

Therefore, whenever a photo of Sánchez from more than a decade ago resurfaces, online sleuths race to compare it to her current look.

Many insist her face, as well as her smile, look noticeably fuller and wider than they once did before. For now, though, the theories remain just that.

Sánchez has never publicly confirmed undergoing any cosmetic procedures.