‘What Is in Her Mouth?’: Lauren Sánchez Blasted for Outfit Choice on Son’s First Day at College, and What’s on Her Tongue Has Fans Zooming In

Newlywed Lauren Sánchez can check off another new beginning after dropping her son Evan Whitesell off at college. The 19-year-old had his mom in tow for moving day at the University of Miami on Aug. 11.

The former journalist shares Evan and daughter Ella, 17, with her ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell. Sánchez also shares son Nikko Gonzalez, 24, with retired NFL player Tony Gonzalez. She commemorated the moment like any proud mom by snapping a photo that was shared in her Instagram Story.

Lauren Sánchez’s revealing outfit in photo with her son has fans doing a double take. (Photo: @laurenwsanchez/Instagram)

The image showed her son building a piece of furniture for his new room. In the caption, she wrote, “18 years of early mornings, late night snacks and family dinners … and then there he was building his own dorm cabinet, A small thing but in that moment I saw the start of his next chapter.”

Sánchez said she felt “proud, heartbroken, and grateful” as they experienced the milestone together.

As the bittersweet moment circulated online, so did a presumably resurfaced photo of the Emmy Award winner and her son. After tying the knot with Jeff Bezos in June, Sánchez removed years of posts except for two featuring her wedding gown and the beaming groom.

Evan Whitesell poses with his mom, Lauren Sánchez, before starting college at the University of Miami. (Photos: Laurensanchezbezos/Instagram.)

People magazine happened to post one photo that showed Sánchez with an open-mouthed smile and one arm in the air as she posed with the young man.

“He’s probably happy to get away from his attention seeking social climbing mother,” wrote one commenter.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez were snapped leaving Le Club 55 in Saint-Tropez. (📸: MEGA) pic.twitter.com/6sixfGUEcs — Knewz (@knowknewz) July 22, 2025

A second person quipped, “His smile on getaway day says. it. all. :)) I just have a hard time believing ‘breakfasts, late night snacking and family dinners’ line she says though becuz we’ve all been literally watching her do all those things without her son… Rich moms pay off their kids to eat dinners with nannies.”

‘He Is Keeping Sweeney in the Wings Ready to Go’: Lauren Sánchez Reportedly Clashes with Jeff Bezos After Learning He’s Supporting Sydney Sweeney’s Lingerie Venture

Others zoomed in on the white object on her tongue. “What is in her mouth?” asked one person. Another said, “I was wondering the same thing. Is it gum or a tongue piercing?!?!?! Gross.” A third detractor wrote, “The outfit is ridiculous & inappropriate, per usual.”

Two other critics said, “Imagine your Mom showing up dressed like this. Shudder” and “I’d be embarrassed if my Mom dressed like a hooker.”

Sánchez regularly takes a bashing online for her risqué wardrobe choices that are often described as skimpy and too revealing for her age. In the same vein, a fourth critic asserted, “The woman is 55 trying to look twenty again.”

Her spunky approach to life, however, may have won her cool points with Evan this summer. She and Bezos threw the young man a foam party on the Amazon founder’s $500 million superyacht. A time was had, based on photos snapped by paparazzi.