‘She Didn’t Leave Much to the Imagination’: Lauren Sánchez’s Revealing Dress While Out with Jeff Bezos Leaves Critics Stunned by Her Skintight Look

Lauren Sánchez is keeping it sexy and casual for her return to Europe.

The former journalist and her new husband, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, were spotted having some fun in the sun, on the same continent where they exchanged their vows.

She and Bezos are reportedly continuing their European honeymoon and were spotted in Saint Tropez at Club 55. Photographers captured the couple leaving the exclusive French restaurant and boarding their boat on July 22. While they seemed to come dressed in style, fans were once again not too pleased with Sánchez’s looks.

Lauren Sánchez spotted wearing another tight-fitting outfit while vacationing with Jeff Bezos. (Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)

She was wearing a black Cami top and a black boho-like maxi-skirt. To combat the sun, Sánchez also sported a black oversized wide-brimmed beach hat and a pair of black shades. Bezos sported navy blue slacks and a white dress up shirt. The two walked hand in hand smiling and waving at photographers before boarding the boat to head to their next destination.

While her outfit was form-fitting, it was toned down from her usual seductive attire. But fans and critics couldn’t help but make comments about her overall look from head to toe.

“She didn’t leave much to the imagination,” wrote one person in Wonderwall’s comment section.

On RadarOnline, many noticed she didn’t have on any undergarments, which sparked comments like, “She can key a car with those headlights,” and “She left her brights on. Gross.”

Sánchez’s appearance stood out for other reasons as well after people zoomed in on her face. She has never confirmed that she had lip fillers but the progression in the size of her lips over the years has fans convinced that she’s had the procedure done.

“Yikes, her lips are so full they could almost overshadow her hat!” said one person, while another wrote, “What’s with the pouty lips?”

Some fans pointed out the appearance of her arms, with one commenter saying, “She’s not going to like those wrinkles,” and another adding, “Her arms look a little saggy.”

But Sánchez continues to exude her alluring confidence despite all of the constant jokes and comments about her appearance.

Since tying the knot to her billionaire beau on June 27 in Venice, Sánchez and Bezos have spent a lot of time overseas. Following their estimated $50 million star-studded wedding, the newlyweds spent the early days of their honeymoon at a Four Seasons resort called San Domenico Palace, located in Taormina, Sicily. The resort is also known for being the setting in the second season of the HBO series, “The White Lotus.”

Days later, Sánchez was seen partying in Paris with model sisters Brooks and Sarah Jane Nader. Then, shortly after that, they were back in the United States just in time for the Allen & Co. Sun Valley Conference — a few day’s worth of events dubbed a “summer camp for billionaires.” The conference took place in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Now it seems that the newlyweds are finishing up their summer back in Europe. In fact, prior to being spotted in Saint Tropez, Sánchez and Bezos were in Cannes, France.

See LeBron dancing? Ken Griffin vibing?



Watch Jeff Bezos play Instagram husband while Lauren Sanchez dances in St. Tropez.



This video is pure billionaire absurdity.pic.twitter.com/CpvawkchlH — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) July 23, 2025

In a viral clip, they were dining at a French restaurant called La Guerite when Sánchez got up on her feet, jamming out to Kendrick Lamar’s “They Not Like Us” diss track about rapper Drake. Bezos, grinned ear to ear, while recording his new wife as she danced.

The Drake-diss record had several members at the restaurant moving along to the beat, including NBA star LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, who were spotted at the same restaurant rapping and dancing along to the lyrics.

It’s not clear when Bezos and Sánchez’s trip will come to a close, but it seems the two are enjoying the early stages of their marriage for now.