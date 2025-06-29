‘Welcome to the Eighties’: Katie Couric Rips Lauren Sánchez in Scathing Post — Accuses Bezos Bride of Using Lavish Wedding to Buy Prestige and Make Sure Everyone Sees Their Wealth

Katie Couric sparked a social media firestorm when she unleashed a scathing critique of Lauren Sánchez Bezos’ wedding ensemble.

The veteran broadcaster didn’t hold back, commenting on the extravagant Venice wedding dress that Sánchez wore when she married billionaire Jeff Bezos on June 27 in what’s being dubbed the wedding event of the century.

This marks the second marriage for the couple, who collectively parent seven children from previous relationships. Their romantic journey hit a milestone when Bezos proposed aboard their 417-foot sailing yacht, Koru, named after the Maori symbol for new beginnings.

Sánchez received a $5 million 30-carat pink cushion-cut engagement diamond, though she opted not to wear it during the ceremony.

The opulent event unfolded in Venice, Italy, with approximately 200 guests witnessing the couple exchange vows. Reports suggest the ceremony cost up to $56 million.

The bride showcased multiple outfit changes throughout the multi-day celebration, but it was her main wedding gown that caught Couric’s critical eye and sparked widespread discussion about wealth, taste, and public commentary.

Couric’s criticism came swift and sharp when she responded to Jack Schlossberg’s Instagram post featuring Sánchez’s Vogue cover in her gown.

Jeff Bezos spent half a billion for that tacky wedding only for Dolce & Gabbana to put Lauren Sánchez in the Temu version of Priyanka Chopra's Ralph Lauren wedding dress.

I guarantee D&G charged more… they know a sucker when they see one. pic.twitter.com/lcMT9HwGEu — A. Asher (@Grammaticator) June 28, 2025

The post is now deleted.

“Welcome to the eighties — when big hair and conspicuous consumption ruled. Apparently tacky is back,” the former “Today” show host wrote.

Katie Couric comments about Lauren Sánchez’s dress (Instagram/@jackuno)

The Kennedy heir hopped in the shadiness, commenting, “Let’s bring back scrunchies,” as someone else said, “Spot on. Money can’t buy you class.”

The dress in question was a custom Dolce & Gabbana creation that required over 900 hours to complete, according to the fashion magazine.

I think the Italian fashion geniuses at Dolce & Gabbana helped save the day with this stunning gown for Lauren Sanchez. It looked sweet, retro, and charming. But ãñgry netizens are not willing to stop dragging the Bezos bride pic.twitter.com/feKVpZ2OgZ — KemiDDele (@DrKemiWrites) June 28, 2025

The high-necked, long-sleeved lace gown featured hand-appliquéd Italian lace work, a corseted bodice, and a dramatic mermaid-style train with silk chiffon-covered buttons trailing down the front. The intricate design was inspired by Sophia Loren’s wedding dress from the 1958 film “Houseboat,” representing a significant departure from Sánchez’s typically modern, strapless red carpet preferences.

“I researched pictures of brides in the 1950s,” Sánchez explained to Vogue. “I wanted to reflect back, and I saw Sophia Loren and her hands were like this — and she was in high lace, up to the neck, and I said, ‘That’s it. That’s the dress.'”

The bride described feeling transformed by her recent space flight experience, noting how it influenced her desire for something more timeless and meaningful than her usual style choices.

The New York Post readers were divided in their response to Couric’s commentary.

One defender wrote, “Couric is right. We used to call it ‘mutton dressed as lamb.’ Couric interviewed Sarah Palin (2008 VP GOP candidate, for you youngsters). She knows tacky from way back.”

Another user piled on with humor, commenting, “I must say, this wedding dress is the most clothes that I have ever seen her wear.”

A third said, “Lauren Sanchez is tasteless & tacky. What ever she wears will look cheap.”

However, critics of Couric’s remarks were equally vocal.

“A once prominent and significant journalist reduced to sniping on social media? Surely, a bottle or two of cheap wine was involved!” one person fired back.

Another suggested ulterior motives, writing, “Finally!!! We learn of the one celeb that didn’t get an invite.”

The star-studded guest list included Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Brooks Nader, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, Ellie Goulding, Sydney Sweeney, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and Karlie Kloss. Musical entertainment was provided by Usher and DJ Cassidy, adding to the celebration’s luxurious atmosphere.

The “Unexpected” author was not among the luminaries who were invited to the controversial ceremony held in the “Queen of the Adriatic.”

The wedding celebration featured multiple costume changes for the bride, including a Schiaparelli gold-beaded gown for the pre-wedding dinner and an Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress adorned with 600 yards of hand-sewn chain and 175,000 crystals for the after-party.

Sánchez also wore Dolce & Gabbana Alta Gioielleria Miracolo earrings featuring four diamonds cut from a single stone and set in white gold, which arrived by armored van for the occasion.

Some defended Sánchez’s choices while criticizing Couric’s approach.

“I think ‘mean girl’ Katie is trying to be relevant….but it’s not working. Her comments exude tackiness!” one user observed.

Another pointed out, “I don’t think anyone should have been surprised by Lauren’s gown. In case Katie hasn’t noticed Lauren wears a lot of corsets. If the dress made Lauren happy then why disparage her? Sour grapes kardashians got invited and you didn’t.”

The controversy highlights ongoing conversations about Sánchez’s fashion choices and how people simply hate their love. It also brings up the idea of how the generational divide is presented in Couric’s critique, with one retired journalist seemingly hating on one who just doesn’t have to work anymore.

The truth is, while people are hating on the Bezoses, they are preparing to live their best lives, and she is now one half of one of the richest couples in the world.