‘Jealous of Her Girls’: Kris Jenner’s New Look Takes a ‘Creepy’ Turn as Fans Spot One Detail That Makes Her Look Like Daughter Kim Kardashian

Kris Jenner has always been the mastermind behind her family’s empire, but lately, it’s her own transformation that’s capturing headlines and sparking heated debates across social media.

The 69-year-old Kardashian-Jenner matriarch recently stepped out in Paris with a dramatically refreshed appearance that has fans doing double takes following claims she’s competing with her famous daughters for the spotlight.

During a romantic evening out with longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, Jenner debuted not only a new hairstyle — trading her signature jet black pixie cut for a longer, fringed bob — but also the results of what reports claim was a significant facelift.

Kris Jenner’s facelift has fans saying the 69-year-old reality star looks even more like her daughters now. (Photo by Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

The procedure, which outlets report her reps have confirmed was performed by celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Steven M. Levine, whose services start at $45,000 and range up to $100,000, has given the reality television personality a strikingly youthful appearance that’s generating buzz for all the wrong reasons, according to critics.

The transformation has Daily Mail readers weighing in with pointed observations about Jenner’s motivations, including some who said, “It’s just creepy.”

“I always feel that Kris is jealous of her girls … seems like she is morphing into Kim,” one person commented, capturing the sentiment that’s been echoing across platforms.

The resemblance has become so pronounced that another observer noted, “Got herself looking like Kim in that one picture,” while a third added, “She looks like she is wearing a melting Kim Karyrashian Halloween mask. Do the other daughters mind that mommy doesn’t want to look like THEM??”

Someone else much harsher wrote, “God she looks horrible, her mouth is awful. Foolish old woman!”

A fourth person asked, “How much to pay for that. Her face looks strange. But I suppose when you have that much money, you can afford to look strange.”

This isn’t Jenner’s first rodeo with cosmetic enhancement. She previously underwent a facelift in 2011 with Dr. Garth Fisher, which was documented on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” according to The Independent.

Her openness about procedures has been consistent throughout her career, from gifting Botox cards to friends and family in 2019 to allowing cameras to capture an earlobe reduction surgery in 2018. However, this latest transformation represents something more significant.

Kris Jenner’s new plastic surgery looks so good WHAT like I’m sure we’re still seeing the pictures with filters and shit but WHAT pic.twitter.com/VgfVkrcIIn — veteran cosmic rocker (@TheLunarMother) May 21, 2025

What started in May as whispers about her youthful glow during her Parisian getaway quickly evolved into confirmed reports about her latest surgical enhancements, dominating headlines even as she accompanied daughter Kim Kardashian to a court appearance related to Kim’s 2016 robbery case.

Dr. Levine, an Upper East Side-based surgeon who has built a reputation as Hollywood’s go-to expert for natural-looking facial enhancements, performed the procedures that have given Jenner her new look. The board-certified aesthetic and reconstructive surgeon, who graduated from NYU Medical School and opened his practice in 2019, specializes in facelifts, breast augmentations, and body contouring for an A-list clientele that includes actors and supermodels.

Alleged insiders told Life & Style in 2024 that Jenner allegedly felt insecure about aging and gaining weight in an industry that prioritizes youth, with sources claiming she had undergone various cosmetic procedures to keep up with her influencer daughters. The stress of maintaining relevance, coupled with reportedly low ratings for “The Kardashians” on Hulu, may have contributed to her decision to pursue more dramatic changes.

Interestingly, recent biological age testing revealed that Jenner is actually six years younger than her chronological age, according to results shared on the season 5 finale of “The Kardashians.” Dr. Matt Dawson, CEO of Trudiagnostic, delivered the surprising news to Jenner, Kim, and Scott Disick, suggesting that despite the cosmetic interventions, her body is aging better than expected.

Yet the public response remains mixed, with some observers noting the irony of the situation.

“From this distance. Kris could pass for mid to late 40. Kim and Kylie now look older than their mother due to too many cosmetic surgeries and fillers,” one person wrote, highlighting how the family’s beauty choices may have backfired.

As Jenner continues to share photos showcasing her dramatically refreshed appearance, the resemblance to her supermodel daughters has become impossible to ignore. Whether intentional or coincidental, the transformation has sparked a conversation that extends far beyond typical celebrity procedure coverage, raising questions about a mother’s desire to remain competitive in a youth-obsessed industry.