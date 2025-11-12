‘Too Late … We All Saw’: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Accused of Trying to Bury Evidence of a Party That Got Out of Hand

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have found their place in the Hollywood clique since stepping away from royal life and relocating to the United States.

But now, the couple are facing backlash after reportedly demanding that photos of them taken at a lavish Kardashian family gathering be scrubbed from the internet — a move that’s only fueling more debate about their life beyond the palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to a James Bond-themed affair that reportedly drew a room full of billionaires, power players, and Hollywood elites — a far cry from the royal engagements the couple once attended across the pond.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly demanded that guests at Kris Jenner’s party delete photos proving their attendance. (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)

Images of the couple at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration — held on Nov. 8 at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s lavish Beverly Hills estate — began circulating online just hours after reports surfaced that the star-studded bash was briefly shut down by police.

“They arrived hand-in-hand and looked very happy,” one unnamed source told People about Jenner’s milestone celebration.

In one image taken at the party, Markle posed alongside Kim Kardashian in one image taken at Jenner’s 70th birthday party, while another captured her and Prince Harry strolling hand in hand outside the lavish estate. Additional images circulating online show the “Suits” alum mingling with some of Hollywood’s wealthiest and most recognizable faces.

However, their inclusion in any recaps posted by the Kardashians was short-lived. Both Jenner and Kim removed any traces of the royal lovebirds from their posts. The odd observation quickly became a buzzing topic among onlookers days after the gathering.

“Maybe Harry & Meghan requested the removal,” wondered one person on Instagram.

It is unclear who led the charge in scrubbing the exiled royals from the photo recaps. Although none of that matters to social media users determined to draw their own conclusions about the post-and-delete. Apparently, the takedown revealed something about the couple’s “true colors” to one commenter.

That person wrote, “Well, considering how superficial they are, I’m not surprised. It’s extremely rude, in poor taste and classless. That just tells us that they absolutely care more about what the public says or how they are perceived by the public than they are about being a true friend.”

Local police ended Jenner’s party after repeated calls from neighbors with noise complaints.

Still, the spectacle of including Harry and Markle in uploads begged the question, “If they were to delete their photos why invite them in the first place?” A skeptic even wondered, “Did they crash the party?” Whatever the cause, one person still commented, “Too late, Meghan. We all saw the photos.”

Some of their well-known celebrity pals include Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey, Chrissy Teigen, and Tyler Perry. The latter mogul played an integral role in helping the couple and their two children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet, relocate to California five years ago.

Someone else who suspects that the reality TV family pulled the plug to save face wrote, “You know it’s bad when the Kardashians don’t want to associate with you.” On the contrary, an Instagram user considered the removal a kind gesture. They sympathetically wrote, “They are protecting them, that’s nice.”

Another theory floated by an onlooker read, “They were probably told to.”

But a few believe one sole person is responsible, writing, “They are such a joke! They moved to LA to be out of the spotlight supposedly and all they do is try to get in it. First the world series game and now attending a Kardashian party. It’s all Megan!”

Prince Harry and Markle have been married for seven years, but they were shredded by the U.K. media when they stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.

The birthday marked one of two events the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended that night; the other being the 2025 Baby2Baby gala across town in West Hollywood. Dozens of images of the “With Love, Meghan” star and Williams at the event remain on social media. Therefore, it’s unclear what exactly the royals were trying to hide.